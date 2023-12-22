Yuletide pics from years gone by show Dundee stepping into Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Yuletide pics from years gone by show Dundee stepping into Christmas

As December 25 draws ever closer, the DC Thomson archives team has unwrapped some photographs of people celebrating the festive season in years gone by. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Children on stage for the Forthill Primary School Christmas concert in 1994.
The Forthill Primary School Christmas concert in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

As December 25 draws ever closer, the DC Thomson archives team has unwrapped some photographs of people celebrating the festive season in years gone by.

There are also images of popular shop displays enjoyed by the public at Christmas.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

Christmas cards

Staff at work in The West Kingsway factory of Valentine & Sons Ltd in 1955.
The West Kingsway factory of Valentine & Sons Ltd in 1955. Image: DC Thomson.

The 500 staff working at the West Kingsway factory of Dundee’s iconic Valentines card company were being kept busy ahead of Christmas in 1955.

The factory girls were almost finished making the 1955 cards with nine weeks to go and most of the 1956 issue had already been designed to go to wholesalers in February.

Let there be light

The Christmas tree ights switch on in Dundee in 1989.
Lights switch on in 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

The giant tree from yesteryear standing outside the Caird Hall in 1989.

The Christmas tree light switch-on was always special for Dundonians, who would watch as City Square dazzled under the illuminations.

A visit from the main man

Santa's sleigh being pulled by a horse in Dundee
Santa’s sleigh being pulled by a horse. Image: DC Thomson.

This looks like a festive scene from Steptoe and Son.

Christmas came early for Dundee shoppers in November 1990 when Santa and his sleigh were pulled by a horse and visited City Square and the Wellgate Centre.

Wrapped up shopfront

Arnotts' Christmas display, including Christmas trees, tinsel and baubles.
Arnotts’ Christmas display, including Christmas trees, tinsel and baubles. Image: DC Thomson.

The Christmas window display at Arnotts in December 1990.

The Arnotts department store was a fixture on the High Street in Dundee for 30 years before its closure was announced in June 2002.

In good voice

Children, carol singers and a band perform Christmas carols in the City Square.
Christmas carols in the City Square. Image: DC Thomson.

The sparkle of 10,000 bulbs and the cheers of 3,000 children cast the spell of Christmas over a packed City Square during the switch-on event in November 1996.

Dundee Schools Senior Choir, Braeview Academy Junior Choir, Dundee Choral Union and City of Discovery brass band performed throughout the city centre.

By land and by sea

Santa waving from the lifeboat.
Santa waving from the lifeboat. Image: DC Thomson.

Santa arrived in style at Broughty Ferry in December 1996.

He was all smiles after being brought in by the RNLI lifeboat and took up residence in the community for the week with his stint beginning at Broughty Ferry Library.

Santa on terra firma

Santa with a small crowd at Broughty Ferry harbour
Santa with a small crowd. Image: DC Thomson.

A small crowd gathered at the Broughty Ferry harbour to welcome him.

He was kept busy in 1996 and was booked solid from Monday to Friday by pre-school groups but he still managed to find time to meet as many local children as possible.

NHS festive cheer

A large group of carol singers performs in the Caird Hall, Dundee
A large group of carol singers. Image: DC Thomson.

The annual hospitals’ Christmas carol concert taking place in the Caird Hall in 1996.

The massed choirs of Tayside, Fife and the Lothians served up a Christmas cracker in aid of the Malcolm Sargent Fund for Children.

Deck the halls

The house covered in a variety of Christmas lights and decorations. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dundee home of Mike Brown became a festive visitor attraction for local children in December 1997 when he covered it with more than 1,000 Christmas lights.

Mr Brown told The Courier the inspiration had come from a scene in the 1989 comedy classic holiday movie, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Santa joins the Round Table

Santa next to the float in Broughty Ferry
Santa next to the float. Image: DC Thomson.

Christmas time in Broughty Ferry in December 1997.

Broughty Ferry Round Table’s annual Santa cavalcade was visiting many streets in the community in the weeks leading up to December 25 to raise money for charity.

Gillies display

Christmas decoration at Gillies of Broughty Ferry.
Christmas decoration at Gillies of Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.

The countdown to Christmas was on in Broughty Ferry at Gillies furniture store in 1999.

The decorations were looking resplendent, although the Gillies window display has evolved and become as much a part of Christmas as Santa Claus and Brussels sprouts.

Comic book heroes

Desperate Dan and Dennis the Menace
Desperate Dan and Dennis the Menace. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee entered into the festive spirit in style in 1999 when 15,000 people thronged the city centre to witness the switching on of the Christmas lights.

In Murraygate Desperate Dan and Dennis the Menace did the honours with the new flashing comic character lights displayed all along the street.

People gather around a brazier for the Christmas concert at RRS Discovery in 1999.
Christmas concert at RRS Discovery in 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

A Christmas concert taking place at RRS Discovery in December 1999.

The grand old ship provided the perfect backdrop for carol singing on the cobbles, although this part of the waterfront has since changed beyond recognition.

It’s the final image in our gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

Tags

Conversation

Conversation