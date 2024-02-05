The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Carlogie Primary School?

Some say our school days are the best of our lives.

When we are studying, most of us hate the very mention of school but, once we leave, you can’t help but feel nostalgic and rekindle special memories.

We have been searching high and low in the DC Thomson archives to find retro pictures of classes, school trips and sports teams from Carlogie Primary School in Carnoustie.

These striking old photos span the decades – from the 1980s to the noughties – and they are sure to stir some fond memories for former pupils.

So let’s go back to school for a trip down memory lane!

1980s

The Carlogie Primary School 10-12 Scottish Country Dance Team which won the Winifred McDuff Memorial Cup at Arbroath Musical Festival in 1987, with their instructor, Douglas Keiller.

They were, from left, back: Angela Young, Diane Laing, Niona Soutar, Lynne McCartney and Pamela Bruce: front – Kirsten Ferguson, Gayle Summers, Victoria Taylor, Louise Bruce and Sara Henderson.

Carlogie Primary prize winners pictured after the end-of-term ceremony in July 1987.

They were, from left, back: Sarah-Jane McKay, Ewan Ross, Julie Maguire and Nikki Doig: centre – Kirsten Ferguson, Emma Davidson, Bruce Hay, Kenneth Bickerton, Karen Docherty and Donald Goldthorpe: front – Mark Braid, Sara Henderson, Fiona Webster, Russell Welsh, Adam Berthoud and Graeme Anderson.

Burns Certificate winners at Carlogie Primary in January 1987 were pictured with adjudicator Margaret Sandeman, assistant head teacher for early education.

The children were, from left, back: Scott Young, Gayle Summers, Glenn Knox, Julie Maguire, Natalie Ramage, Lynne Millar, Gillian Barclay and Lyndsey Cromar: front – Adam Reid, Kirsten Maguire, Karen-Anne Duguid, Greig Forrester, Sharon Ripley and Gillian Johnston.

Smiling faces all round in March 1988 and no wonder.

These Carlogie Primary pupils were celebrating with another trophy after winning the Scottish Country Dancing class at Arbroath Musical Festival.

1990s

Carlogie Primary School pupils who took part in a Scottish Schools Athletic Association cross-country event in Kirkcaldy in April 1992.

They were pictured with their medals and certificates.

Carlogie Primary School senior pupils pictured after their prize-giving in June 1995.

They were, from left, back: Nicola McKay, Susan Wilkie, Anna Harris, Christopher McRae, David Mitchell and Melanie Gowie: front – Alan Morton, Jennifer Wales, Craig Parker, Lucy McKendrick, Michael Lawson and Jillian Haggart.

Children at Carlogie Primary in Carnoustie handed over gifts for Romania in 1998 as part of a consignment collected by the local Rotary club.

A £100 cheque from Carlogie Parent Teacher Association was also presented.

Welcome to the computer age!

Carlogie Primary pupils were getting to grips with some new computer equipment which would help with their lessons in April 1999.

2000s

Carlogie Primary pupils participated in a Technology Day organised by Dundee City Council’s Countryside Ranger Service at Clatto Country Park in June 2000.

The children enjoyed a host of activities and showed a creative touch as they made windmills and water wheels using pulleys, levers and firing rockets.

Action from the sack race at Carlogie school sports day on the playing fields in 2000.

Disclaimer: Other chip brands are available!

Nathan Hoban (left) and Ross Murray were getting their bearings right in 2002.

The lads were setting off for London to represent Angus at the National Citizenship Awards, which recognised work being undertaken by schools for their communities.

The Carlogie Primary School choir line up in the car park (beside a wheelie bin) before taking to the stage at the Arbroath Music Festival in 2004.

Over its long history, the festival has provided a showcase for a wide range of talents among mainly young people covering music and song, speech and instrumental.

These boots were made for walking!

As part of the Carnoustie school’s active travel plan, children and staff members were being urged where possible to walk one day a week.

This initiative, named Walking Wednesday, started in 2005.

Ten pupils from the support base at Carlogie Primary had a day out at Forbes of Kingennie in 2006 where they undertook a sponsored stroll around the maze.

The children were sponsored by family and friends to raise money for their life skills workshop, which gives them the opportunity to get out and about on public transport, and other social activities.

The new-look Carlogie Primary School was officially opened by Angus Council leader Bob Myles in 2009 following a full refurbishment of the existing building.

The existing layout of Carlogie was suitable to accommodate the design concepts being developed and was the fifth school to be completed as part of a £50m project.

Primary 6 pupils organised and set up a Fair Trade café in the school in 2011.

The successful event raised awareness and money for projects in the developing world.

In 2011 the pupils took part in a rainbow day to raise funds for class-mates Ayley and Chloe Hirsch and fellow Carnoustie girl Brooke Ramsay.

Ayley and Chloe were born with cerebral palsy and underwent life-changing surgery after a year-long battle to raise money for an US procedure.

Brooke also underwent the pioneering surgery down south.

Carlogie Primary celebrated the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016.

There was a whole day of events for children including making crowns and tiaras.

A wonderful Christmas scene from December 2018.

Three wise men are pictured in the background with P1 and P2 pupils in character for a dress rehearsal of their nativity play, which would be performed to parents.

Carnoustie lecturer Dr Beth Christie was guest of honour in 2018 when she returned from a successful all-female expedition to Antarctica with the UK Polar Network.

Dr Christie, a lecturer in education at Edinburgh University, took flags which were designed by pupils out to Antarctica to tie into learning from their classrooms.

One of the flags she took on the voyage was designed by Carlogie Primary School pupil Erin Geekie, which she returned to the school when she came back to tell them about her trip.