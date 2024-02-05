The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Carlogie Primary School?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Carlogie Primary School?

We have been searching high and low in the archives to find old school pictures of Carlogie Primary School. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
A montage of pictures showing pupils from Carlogie Primary School in Carnoustie, Angus, over the years
Check out our pictures of classes, school trips and sports teams from Carlogie Primary School in Carnoustie. Image: DC Thomson.

Some say our school days are the best of our lives.

When we are studying, most of us hate the very mention of school but, once we leave, you can’t help but feel nostalgic and rekindle special memories.

We have been searching high and low in the DC Thomson archives to find retro pictures of classes, school trips and sports teams from Carlogie Primary School in Carnoustie.

These striking old photos span the decades – from the 1980s to the noughties – and they are sure to stir some fond memories for former pupils.

So let’s go back to school for a trip down memory lane!

1980s

Carlogie dancers with the trophy in 1987.
Carlogie dancers in 1987. Image: Supplied.

The Carlogie Primary School 10-12 Scottish Country Dance Team which won the Winifred McDuff Memorial Cup at Arbroath Musical Festival in 1987, with their instructor, Douglas Keiller.

They were, from left, back: Angela Young, Diane Laing, Niona Soutar, Lynne McCartney and Pamela Bruce: front – Kirsten Ferguson, Gayle Summers, Victoria Taylor, Louise Bruce and Sara Henderson.

1987 prize-winners from Carlogie Primary School
1987 prize winners. Image: Supplied.

Carlogie Primary prize winners pictured after the end-of-term ceremony in July 1987.

They were, from left, back: Sarah-Jane McKay, Ewan Ross, Julie Maguire and Nikki Doig: centre – Kirsten Ferguson, Emma Davidson, Bruce Hay, Kenneth Bickerton, Karen Docherty and Donald Goldthorpe: front – Mark Braid, Sara Henderson, Fiona Webster, Russell Welsh, Adam Berthoud and Graeme Anderson.

The Carlogie children with Mrs Sandeman.
The children with Mrs Sandeman. Image: Supplied.

Burns Certificate winners at Carlogie Primary in January 1987 were pictured with adjudicator Margaret Sandeman, assistant head teacher for early education.

The children were, from left, back: Scott Young, Gayle Summers, Glenn Knox, Julie Maguire, Natalie Ramage, Lynne Millar, Gillian Barclay and Lyndsey Cromar: front – Adam Reid, Kirsten Maguire, Karen-Anne Duguid, Greig Forrester, Sharon Ripley and Gillian Johnston.

The winning dancers with the trophy after the Arbroath Musical Festival.
The winning dancers. Image: Supplied.

Smiling faces all round in March 1988 and no wonder.

These Carlogie Primary pupils were celebrating with another trophy after winning the Scottish Country Dancing class at Arbroath Musical Festival.

1990s

Cross-country pupils with their certificates in 1992.
Cross-country pupils in 1992. Image: Supplied.

Carlogie Primary School pupils who took part in a Scottish Schools Athletic Association cross-country event in Kirkcaldy in April 1992.

They were pictured with their medals and certificates.

Carlogie Primary School award winners in 1995.
Award winners in 1995. Image: Supplied.

Carlogie Primary School senior pupils pictured after their prize-giving in June 1995.

They were, from left, back: Nicola McKay, Susan Wilkie, Anna Harris, Christopher McRae, David Mitchell and Melanie Gowie: front – Alan Morton, Jennifer Wales, Craig Parker, Lucy McKendrick, Michael Lawson and Jillian Haggart.

The pupils with the Rotary International Committee.
The pupils with the Rotary International Committee. Image: Supplied.

Children at Carlogie Primary in Carnoustie handed over gifts for Romania in 1998 as part of a consignment collected by the local Rotary club.

A £100 cheque from Carlogie Parent Teacher Association was also presented.

The Carlogie Primary School pupils unpacking the new computer equipment.
The pupils unpacking the new equipment. Image: DC Thomson.

Welcome to the computer age!

Carlogie Primary pupils were getting to grips with some new computer equipment which would help with their lessons in April 1999.

2000s

Pupils enjoying the day at Clatto, a large group watching four pupils trying to walk using two boards
Pupils enjoying the day at Clatto. Image: DC Thomson.

Carlogie Primary pupils participated in a Technology Day organised by Dundee City Council’s Countryside Ranger Service at Clatto Country Park in June 2000.

The children enjoyed a host of activities and showed a creative touch as they made windmills and water wheels using pulleys, levers and firing rockets.

The sack race at Carlogie school sports day.
Carlogie school sports day. Image: DC Thomson.

Action from the sack race at Carlogie school sports day on the playing fields in 2000.

Disclaimer: Other chip brands are available!

Nathan and Ross were heading to London. Image: DC Thomson.

Nathan Hoban (left) and Ross Murray were getting their bearings right in 2002.

The lads were setting off for London to represent Angus at the National Citizenship Awards, which recognised work being undertaken by schools for their communities.

Carnoustie’s Carlogie Primary School choir pose for a picture in the car park
Carnoustie’s Carlogie Primary School choir. Image: DC Thomson.

The Carlogie Primary School choir line up in the car park (beside a wheelie bin) before taking to the stage at the Arbroath Music Festival in 2004.

Over its long history, the festival has provided a showcase for a wide range of talents among mainly young people covering music and song, speech and instrumental.

Pupils from Carlogie Primary in a residential street on Walking Wednesday.
Pupils from Carlogie Primary on Walking Wednesday. Image: DC Thomson.

These boots were made for walking!

As part of the Carnoustie school’s active travel plan, children and staff members were being urged where possible to walk one day a week.

This initiative, named Walking Wednesday, started in 2005.

Adults and children smiling at Kingennie in 2006.
Fun at Kingennie in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.

Ten pupils from the support base at Carlogie Primary had a day out at Forbes of Kingennie in 2006 where they undertook a sponsored stroll around the maze.

The children were sponsored by family and friends to raise money for their life skills workshop, which gives them the opportunity to get out and about on public transport, and other social activities.

The signing choir at the opening ceremony of the new Carlogie Primary School
The signing choir at the opening ceremony. Image: DC Thomson.

The new-look Carlogie Primary School was officially opened by Angus Council leader Bob Myles in 2009 following a full refurbishment of the existing building.

The existing layout of Carlogie was suitable to accommodate the design concepts being developed and was the fifth school to be completed as part of a £50m project.

Some of the P6 pupils beside a stall
Some of the P6 pupils. Image: DC Thomson.

Primary 6 pupils organised and set up a Fair Trade café in the school in 2011.

The successful event raised awareness and money for projects in the developing world.

The pupils line up in the playground in rainbow colours.
The pupils in rainbow colours. Image: DC Thomson.

In 2011 the pupils took part in a rainbow day to raise funds for class-mates Ayley and Chloe Hirsch and fellow Carnoustie girl Brooke Ramsay.

Ayley and Chloe were born with cerebral palsy and underwent life-changing surgery after a year-long battle to raise money for an US procedure.

Brooke also underwent the pioneering surgery down south.

Hayley Robertson and Alexandria Bowman joining in the fun wearing paper crowns
Hayley Robertson and Alexandria Bowman joining in the fun. Image: Supplied.

Carlogie Primary celebrated the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016.

There was a whole day of events for children including making crowns and tiaras.

Children at Carlogie Primary School in costume for the Nativity play in 2018.
Nativity play in 2018. Image: DC Thomson.

A wonderful Christmas scene from December 2018.

Three wise men are pictured in the background with P1 and P2 pupils in character for a dress rehearsal of their nativity play, which would be performed to parents.

Dr Beth Christie and Neil Cooney (Maggie's Dundee) with pupils from Carlogie.
Dr Beth Christie and Neil Cooney (Maggie’s Dundee) with pupils from Carlogie Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.

Carnoustie lecturer Dr Beth Christie was guest of honour in 2018 when she returned from a successful all-female expedition to Antarctica with the UK Polar Network.

Dr Christie, a lecturer in education at Edinburgh University, took flags which were designed by pupils out to Antarctica to tie into learning from their classrooms.

One of the flags she took on the voyage was designed by Carlogie Primary School pupil Erin Geekie, which she returned to the school when she came back to tell them about her trip.

