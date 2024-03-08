Did you roll Easter eggs and go fishing with jam jars at Dundee’s Den o’ Mains?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Did you roll Easter eggs and go fishing with jam jars at Dundee’s Den o’ Mains?

Den o' Mains would come alive at Easter with children rolling their eggs as families flocked to the beauty spot. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
The May Day in 1980 and all the minnows in the Den o’ Mains pond are going to have a hard time escaping all these eager folk with their nets.
In past times the Den o’ Mains in Caird Park was a beauty spot that would have been crowded with families in the summer.

In 1912 Sir James Caird purchased Den o’ Mains and surrounding lands including the golf course and park and gifted it to the city for recreational use of the people.

While it is still a beautiful place with abundant wildlife, it is no longer such a popular venue and has slipped down the list of go-to destinations.

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a selection of photographs of the area from over the years.

They are sure to evoke feelings of nostalgia for those of a certain vintage.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do these awaken any memories for you?

A popular walking spot

Families, including mums pushing prams, out for a stroll in 1947.
Strolling mums with bairns, babies and buggies down at Den o’ Mains in May 1947, just two years after the end of the war.

It looks all very nice but those mums had a tough time making ends meet back then — it was another seven years before rationing ended.

A bridge too far

Den o' Mains bridge and pond in 1948.
A young woman leans over the bridge to look into the pond in August 1948, while a man wheels his bicycle along the path towards the bridge.

You used to be able to go fishing for the sticklebacks in the pond.

Easter egg rolling at Den o’ Mains

A crowd of people on the slopes of Den o' Mains on Easter Sunday 1949.
Den o’ Mains would come alive at Easter.

Generations of Dundonians would go there back to roll their decorated hard-boiled eggs down the slopes on Easter Sunday while enjoying a picnic.

The ultimate sacrifice

Two people and a dog beside the drinking fountain that was erected in 1922.
A couple and their dog beside the drinking fountain at Den o’ Mains in February 1949.

Put up in 1922, the memorial commemorates servicemen from the Mains Parish who made the supreme sacrifice between 1914 and 1918.

A snowy scene in 1953

A house, path and fields covered in snow in Den O' Mains in 1953
Den o’ Mains in February 1953 during a blizzard that brought up to six inches of snow to some parts of Tayside after falling steadily all day.

The beauty spot was the perfect place for children to build a snowman.

The perfect backdrop

Snow lies on the ground as a stream runs off into the distance. Fintry is visible in the background.
This idyllic, picture-postcard scene was also captured by our photographer during the blizzard and shows the Gelly Burn running down to the stone bridge.

The Fintry estate can be seen in the background, where 2,800 homes were built between 1949 and 1960 following the sheer growth in demand for housing.

Anyone for ice cream?

Crowds gather around ice cream vans and sit on the grass for sunshine and fun in 1958.
A large crowd of people out enjoying the sunshine on Easter Sunday in 1958.

You can see five ice cream vans serving customers along the road, while the Fintry tenements provide the backdrop to another busy scene.

Jam jars and fishing in Caird Park

People walking beside the stream at Den O' Mains
A busy scene from April 1971 when Den o’ Mains was a popular beauty spot.

Kids from Fintry, Linlathen and Kirkton would practically spend their summer holidays there, carrying jam jars to put the small fish in.

Mains Castle

Three young workers clearing out rubble from one of the lower areas in Mains Castle
Three young workers clearing out rubble from one of the lower areas in Mains Castle during restoration work in August 1980.

The castle was first named Fintry Castle.

Topping out ceremony

Lord Provost James Gowan with a hard hat on for the topping out ceremony at Mains Castle in April 1981.
Lord Provost James Gowan at the topping out ceremony at Mains Castle in April 1981.

Mr Gowans dropped the last trowel of cement to mark the end of the restoration work at the beautiful landmark built in the 16th Century by Sir David Graham.

Cleaning up beauty spot in 1990

Pupils clean up the pond while two people boat in the background
Den o’ Mains became unsightly and fell into decline in the 1980s.

First and second year pupils from Rockwell High School put on a pair of wellies and joined teacher June McAvoy to clean up the pond in June 1990.

Unwelcome visitor to Den o’ Mains

A partially submerged tow truck sits in the water at Den O' Mains
The beauty spot became known as Dump o’ Mains in 1991, which prompted Dundee District Council to invest £110,000 to restore it to its former glory.

Those efforts wouldn’t have been helped by this truck ending up in the drink back in October 1992.

Thankfully things have got better over the decades.

It is the final picture in our look back at Den o’ Mains.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

Conversation