Perth garden raider had sgian-dubh dagger ‘for protection’

A thief was caught with a sgian-dubh dagger after carrying out a dawn raid on a Perth mother’s back garden.

Lucy Poynter was arrested as she walked home with a seemingly random haul of seven scatter cushions.

She was searched by police who found the traditional Scottish knife in her handbag.

The 45-year-old, who has a history of drug convictions, told them she had it for “protection”.

Poynter was resentenced when she appeared at Perth Sheriff Court, having breached a previous community payback order.

Bin-raker

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie said Poynter was with another person when she entered the rear of a property in Kingswell Terrace, via a garden gate, at around 5.30am on August 26 2021.

“The owner of the property looked out of her window and could see the accused standing in the garden, next to a children’s tent.

“She formed the opinion that the accused was under the influence of drugs.”

The fiscal depute said: “The accused was asked to leave the garden.”

Poynter could be seen raking through a wheelie bin.

She then scooped up the seven cushions and left the area.

Mr McKenzie said cushion-carrying Poynter was arrested on Rannoch Road.

“Officers found a Sgian dubh in her handbag.

“She said it was for her own protection.”

Poynter was taken to Dundee police station where she was formally charged.

“I’m so sorry,” she said.

Resentencing

Poynter, of Rannoch Road, admitted stealing the cushions and having the bladed weapon.

She was originally sentenced to a community payback order, including 150 hours of unpaid work but she returned to court this week and admitted breaching the order.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, asked the court to give his client “another opportunity.”

“She has no outstanding cases,” he said.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain placed Poynter on supervision for 12 months.

She was further ordered to stay home between 7pm and 7am each night for three months as part of a restriction of liberty order.

“This is your last chance to comply with a community-based order,” the sheriff told her.

