Perth garden raider had sgian-dubh dagger ‘for protection’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth garden raider had sgian-dubh dagger ‘for protection’

Lucy Poynter was arrested as she walked home with a seemingly random haul of seven scatter cushions.

By Jamie Buchan
Lucy Poyner was resentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.
Lucy Poyner was resentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.

A thief was caught with a sgian-dubh dagger after carrying out a dawn raid on a Perth mother’s back garden.

Lucy Poynter was arrested as she walked home with a seemingly random haul of seven scatter cushions.

She was searched by police who found the traditional Scottish knife in her handbag.

The 45-year-old, who has a history of drug convictions, told them she had it for “protection”.

Poynter was resentenced when she appeared at Perth Sheriff Court, having breached a previous community payback order.

Bin-raker

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie said Poynter was with another person when she entered the rear of a property in Kingswell Terrace, via a garden gate, at around 5.30am on August 26 2021.

“The owner of the property looked out of her window and could see the accused standing in the garden, next to a children’s tent.

“She formed the opinion that the accused was under the influence of drugs.”

a Sgian Dubh dagger
Poynter was caught with a Sgian Dubh dagger, similar to this.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused was asked to leave the garden.”

Poynter could be seen raking through a wheelie bin.

She then scooped up the seven cushions and left the area.

Mr McKenzie said cushion-carrying Poynter was arrested on Rannoch Road.

“Officers found a Sgian dubh in her handbag.

“She said it was for her own protection.”

Poynter was taken to Dundee police station where she was formally charged.

“I’m so sorry,” she said.

Resentencing

Poynter, of Rannoch Road, admitted stealing the cushions and having the bladed weapon.

She was originally sentenced to a community payback order, including 150 hours of unpaid work but she returned to court this week and admitted breaching the order.

Perth Sheriff Court
Poynter admitted having the dagger and stealing cushions when she appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, asked the court to give his client “another opportunity.”

“She has no outstanding cases,” he said.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain placed Poynter on supervision for 12 months.

She was further ordered to stay home between 7pm and 7am each night for three months as part of a restriction of liberty order.

“This is your last chance to comply with a community-based order,” the sheriff told her.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Lucy Poyner was resentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.
Assault admission after football row in Dundee pub turned violent
Lucy Poyner was resentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.
Arbroath 'loner' invited primary pupils to see pet snake and gave them Star Wars…
Lucy Poyner was resentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.
Thursday court round-up — Privates on parade and wedding plans
Lucy Poyner was resentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.
Kirkcaldy cocaine trafficker was collecting up to £100k per week
Lucy Poyner was resentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.
Barefoot crook raided Dundee centre and begged for mercy after break-in
Lucy Poyner was resentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dunfermline Co-op knifepoint robber jailed for 16 months
Lucy Poyner was resentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.
Troll-themed Dundee pub claims partial victory in 'David and Goliath' clash with Sky
Lucy Poyner was resentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drug-dealing rapper Oakzy B dances out of Perth court after being spared jail
Lucy Poyner was resentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.
Wednesday court round-up — Bakery barney and whole town ban
Lucy Poyner was resentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.
Clubber on Perth nightspot's 'banned list' handed year-long exclusion order by court