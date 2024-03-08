Arbroath ‘loner’ invited primary pupils to see pet snake and gave them Star Wars toy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath ‘loner’ invited primary pupils to see pet snake and gave them Star Wars toy

Paul Masson is now under supervision.

By Ross Gardiner
Paul Masson at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Paul Masson at Forfar Sheriff Court.

An Arbroath “loner” met two primary school pupils at a town playpark and invited them back to his flat to meet his pet snake, before giving them a Star Wars toy.

Paul Masson, 55, previously admitted acting in a manner “likely to cause fear or alarm” on May 2 2023 at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The court heard nothing sinister happened to the children and Masson was told he needed to widen his social circle.

He was placed under supervision for a year.

Playpark meeting

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said the children were aged 9 and 10 and had never met Masson.

He met them at Arbroath‘s Spider Park, where he was with his dog, as they walked home from school and he invited them back to his Abbey Street home.

The prosecutor said: “He gave the children a tour of his home, including the bedrooms.

“He showed the children his pet snake and gifted them a Star Wars toy.”

One child suggested it was time to leave and the accused agreed.

Mr Craib said: “He showed the children his doorbell on the way out and told them they could come back any time they wished.”

They got back home as family members were becoming worried about their whereabouts.

When asked where the “quite expensive-looking” Star Wars toy came from, one of the children lied and stated it was a gift from a friend’s parent.

Suspecting the children were not being truthful, they were probed further and they admitted where they got the toy.

The matter was reported to police that night and two days later, officers traced Masson.

He asked them: “Is this to do with the children the other day?”

‘He realises what it looks like’

55-year-old Masson admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

He pled guilty to approaching the children who he did not know, engaging them in conversation, offering them to attend his home, guiding them around his home, showing them his pet snake, gifting them a toy and telling they they could return any time.

This was all without their parents’ knowledge or consent.

His solicitor Keith Sym explained nothing sinister was planned or happened.

He said friendships his client has previously had ended badly.

“I think it would be fair to say your Lordship will have an indication that he’s a loner.

“He doesn’t have many friends.

“My reading of it is it’s a degree of naivety on his part.

“They wanted to see his snake. They liked his dog. He thought nothing of it.

“I think he realises what it looks like.

“At the time, the children wanted to come back to his flat.

“It’s not a pattern of behaviour.”

Would benefit from friendships

Sheriff Mungo Bovey placed Masson under supervision for a year.

He said: “His actions betoken somebody who does need to widen his social circle, and do so in a more suitable fashion.

“Hell is other people but we still benefit from associating with them.

“I’m going to make a community payback order with one year of supervision in the hope that you will perhaps make some lifestyle changes with a view to widening your circle.”

