St Johnstone playmaker Connor Smith a contender to replace injured DJ Jaiyesimi

Assistant manager Andy Kirk knows the 22-year-old's skillset inside-out.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Connor Smith.
St Johnstone's Connor Smith. Image: SNS.

A spell on the sidelines for DJ Jaiyesimi will open the door for another St Johnstone player to take his place when the season resumes at Celtic Park.

And Connor Smith is certainly one of the contenders for the vacant spot, according to assistant manager Andy Kirk.

The 22-year-old has made two starts since signing for Saints in January and been given game-time off the bench on four other occasions.

Wide midfield in the Perth side’s new-look formation is one of the positions Smith can slot into.

And he’ll be doing his best to catch the eye of the coaching staff in the build-up to the trip to Parkhead next Saturday, with Jaiyesimi likely to be out of action for several weeks.

St Johnstone's Connor Smith in action against Motherwell.
St Johnstone’s Connor Smith in action against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

“I know Connor well,” said Kirk.

“He’s a talented boy with really good ability.

“He’s fit, likes to run and is creative.

“When we get the chance to put him on the pitch for longer I’m very confident that Connor will do well for us.

“There are certain games where we’ve gone with a slightly different formation and that’s had an impact.

“We do like adaptable players. Connor is undoubtedly one of those.

“He’s comfortable on the side and can play off the front as well.

“He’s definitely an attacking player.

“It’s an easier challenge with players like him in the group.

“When the likes of DJ comes out of the team, it’s a case of – how do we fix it?

“It’s important to have options.”

Tynecastle mentor

When Smith agreed his move to Saints, it was clear that linking up again with Kirk, a mentor at Tynecastle, was a big factor.

“More than anyone else, he was probably the one who has made me the player I am today,” said the 22-year-old.

And Kirk is confident the McDiarmid Park set-up will see Smith flourish over the next few months and years.

St Johnstone assistant manager Andy Kirk.
St Johnstone assistant manager Andy Kirk. Image: SNS.

“He was at Hearts for a long, long time,” said the former Brechin City manager.

“I’m sure he would have loved to have played regularly for the first team there but that doesn’t always happen.

“He’s had a few loans at different places.

“Being settled here and knowing myself and the manager will see Connor take the next step in his career.”

