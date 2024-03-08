Assault admission after football row in Dundee pub turned violent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Assault admission after football row in Dundee pub turned violent

Paul Craib thumped his victim outside the Balmore Bar, then flagged down police after being attacked in turn.

By Ciaran Shanks
Paul Craib assaulted the man after a row over football in the Balmore Bar. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook.

An afternoon row over football in a Dundee pub led to a man being repeatedly thumped.

Paul Craib, 53, pounced on his victim outside the bar after it was initially believed he had left the scene.

The unsavoury incident occurred at the Balmore Bar on Dura Street.

Craib has now been ordered to behave himself for the next six months.

Football row turned violent

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Craib and the man were strangers but had begun talking about football with others in the bar at around 3pm on the day in question.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “The discussion being held within the group appeared to have related to football and on one occasion, the accused asked the complainer if he wanted to settle things outside, which the complainer took to be an invitation to fight.

“He replied ‘no’ instantly and the complainer went outside for a cigarette and was unaware of the accused’s whereabouts.

“He assumed the accused had left.

“The complainer suddenly noticed the accused and the accused has then punched the complainer four to five times to the head.”

Other people in the bar become involved and the attack was captured on the pub’s CCTV.

Accused flagged down police

The victim returned home and Craib himself was the one to flag down passing police officers, claiming he had been assaulted by other associates of the man.

The man suffered a sore jaw and swelling to his left eye following the assault.

Craib, of Baldovan Terrace, pled guilty to assaulting the man at the Balmore Bar on August 25 last year by repeatedly punching him to his injury.

Angela McLardy, defending, said: “There was a lot of alcohol consumed.

“The discussion was about football and he makes no excuses.

“He should have known better.”

Ms McLardy told Sheriff David Nicolson Craib – a man whose last conviction was almost 15 years ago – wanted to prove the incident was a “one-off”.

He will return to court in September after being ordered to be of good behaviour.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

