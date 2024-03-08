Assault admission after football row in Dundee pub turned violent

An afternoon row over football in a Dundee pub led to a man being repeatedly thumped.

Paul Craib, 53, pounced on his victim outside the bar after it was initially believed he had left the scene.

The unsavoury incident occurred at the Balmore Bar on Dura Street.

Craib has now been ordered to behave himself for the next six months.

Football row turned violent

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Craib and the man were strangers but had begun talking about football with others in the bar at around 3pm on the day in question.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “The discussion being held within the group appeared to have related to football and on one occasion, the accused asked the complainer if he wanted to settle things outside, which the complainer took to be an invitation to fight.

“He replied ‘no’ instantly and the complainer went outside for a cigarette and was unaware of the accused’s whereabouts.

“He assumed the accused had left.

“The complainer suddenly noticed the accused and the accused has then punched the complainer four to five times to the head.”

Other people in the bar become involved and the attack was captured on the pub’s CCTV.

Accused flagged down police

The victim returned home and Craib himself was the one to flag down passing police officers, claiming he had been assaulted by other associates of the man.

The man suffered a sore jaw and swelling to his left eye following the assault.

Craib, of Baldovan Terrace, pled guilty to assaulting the man at the Balmore Bar on August 25 last year by repeatedly punching him to his injury.

Angela McLardy, defending, said: “There was a lot of alcohol consumed.

“The discussion was about football and he makes no excuses.

“He should have known better.”

Ms McLardy told Sheriff David Nicolson Craib – a man whose last conviction was almost 15 years ago – wanted to prove the incident was a “one-off”.

He will return to court in September after being ordered to be of good behaviour.

