Special investigation: Is the Church running out of disciples?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics
Scottish politics

Special investigation: Is the Church running out of disciples?

Local churches have been forced to close their doors as part of major cuts to address falling congregation numbers. By Derek Healey and Ema Sabljak
Derek Healey
Church attendance is falling in Scotland. Image: DC Thomson
Church attendance is falling in Scotland. Image: DC Thomson

Church of Scotland membership is on track to be wiped out completely by 2042, according to exclusive new analysis.

Meanwhile, attendance at weekly mass in Catholic churches would reach zero just three years later if the current rate of decline continues.

We tracked the current decline using Church of Scotland membership from 2018 to 2022 and then used an algorithm to work out how long it would take for numbers to dwindle out completely if things stay as they are.

A similar method was used to estimate future mass attendance using the Catholic Church’s own annual census figures between 2019 and 2023. The year 2021 was omitted as numbers fell dramatically during Covid restrictions.

The stark warning comes as local churches across Scotland are forced to close their doors as part of major cuts to address falling congregation numbers.

Church of Scotland membership dropped to 270,300 last year – down from a peak of 1.3 million in the late 1950s. The average age of those attending church is now 62.

Methil church hopes to buck the trend

Rev Gillian Paterson leads Wellesley Parish Church in Methil, Fife.

The church in the town she grew up in is now a furniture store and she is fighting to make sure her own congregation does not face a similar fate.

Rev Gillian Paterson. Image: DC Thomson

The church recently opened the Wellesley Centre, a modern multi-use facility that hosts a range of services supporting the local community.

It is vital because Wellesley is considered a priority area congregation – a parish which sits within the 5% most deprived rankings in the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation.

A crucial role to play

Rev Paterson describes herself as an eternal optimist and hopes the fall in membership across Scotland is nearing a plateau and could even grow before the end of the decade.

But she also worries about the impact on local people, of all religions and none, if churches disappear from Scottish life.

Rev Paterson said: “A parish church has a vital role to play because we’re there for the key moments in life – the births, marriages and deaths.

“We have a crucial role in supporting people and if that disappears, I worry not just about elderly people but all generations.

Wellesley Parish Church. Image: DC Thomson

“I do a huge amount of pastoral bereavement work here.

“There is a big suicide rate in Methil so children are losing parents to all sorts of issues, including drugs and alcohol.

“I worry about what would happen if the church wasn’t there for them.”

Rev Paterson believes a change in society has been the biggest driver of declining membership.

Although Wellesley has a relatively healthy weekly attendance, she says the days of every family in a community coming together at 11am on a Sunday are gone.

Closures are ‘painful’

Initiatives such as the forest church programme, where members of the congregation meet outside, or local youth clubs and outreach work have proven popular but do not always result in higher attendance on a Sunday.

Paterson fears many people will only realise the true extent of the closures across the country, and the impact on communities, when it is too late.

She said: “People will turn to us in a crisis because they need to know somebody cares for them but they won’t necessarily come on a Sunday.

“There is so much change going on at the moment.

Rev Gillian Paterson inside Wellesley Parish Church. Image: DC Thomson

“We’ve had to accept that there’s not the income there to pay for the amount of churches and ministries that there used to be.

“We’re going through this huge presbytery planning exercise, which is having a big effect on a lot of congregations; buildings closing that people love. It’s painful”.

‘We must do more’

Rev David Cameron, convener of the Assembly Trustees of the Church of Scotland, acknowledged the past few years have been challenging.

But he said congregations continue to make a positive impact in their communities.

He said: “We recognise that we must do more to give the nation and the people of God something to believe in.

“The Church has become too used to not taking risks and for far too long we’ve let secular society prevent us from doing what God called the Church to do and to be.”

Cameron believes the Church must now embrace a fresh approach.

St John’s Kirk in Perth during the Covid pandemic. Image: DC Thomson

He said: “The gospel message of Jesus Christ never changes but the way we share it must if we are to cultivate a thriving alternative future.

“We must imagine planting new church communities where they’ve always been needed, breaking out of our constrained systems to do so.

“We cannot allow ourselves to be imprisoned by the past, when risks are not taken and uncharted territory left unexplored.”

Is Covid to blame?

Some churches have blamed the government’s handling of the Covid pandemic for a significant drop in membership and attendance in recent years.

Restrictions on meeting in large numbers saw attendance at weekly mass drop to a record low of an estimated 75,000 in Scotland in 2021.

That number increased to 110,000 last year but is still well below the 130,000 recorded in 2019 or 180,000 in 2010.

Peter Kearney, spokesman for the Catholic Church in Scotland, said the long-term trend of declining weekly attendance for mass does not seem to have been significantly affected by Covid.

Return of Sunday Service on Palm Sunday – following court ruling on Covid restrictions and churches. Image: DC Thomson

“The drop in attendance during the pandemic, when churches were forced to close or dramatically restrict attendance, appears to have been reversed and figures seem to be back at pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

“The number of Catholics going to church every week is however lower than it was 10 years ago, with the decline more attributable to the wider secularisation of society and the privatisation of faith, with increasing numbers categorised as ‘believing but not attending’.

“These trends mirror public attitudes and participation levels in other fields.”

He said voter turnout at elections has fallen but voters continue to support the principal of representative democracy.

“Separately, church baptism statistics are largely unchanged over recent years while marriage statistics are little changed, suggesting significant life events are still seen as part of a faith journey, even though weekly participation isn’t,” he said.

Tags

Conversation

Conversation