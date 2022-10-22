Forth Green Freeport: Residents raise wildlife concerns over Rosyth plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Forth Green Freeport: Residents raise wildlife concerns over Rosyth plans

By Joanna Bremner
October 22 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 22 2022, 3.20pm
The Forth Estuary.
The prospective Forth Green Freeport could put wildlife at the Forth Estuary at risk.

Plans have been unveiled for a green port at Rosyth – but how do residents feel about the proposed development?

Land at Rosyth has been selected for the prospective Forth Green Freeport.

The plans, led by Forth Ports, estimate that jobs at the port will be “50% more productive and 40% better paid than the average wage”.

While the proposed port enhancement would bring cashflow and jobs to the area, there are concerns it may also come with an environmental cost.

RSPB Scotland said they will be keeping a close eye to ensure the bid will not put wildlife in the Forth Estuary at risk.

‘So much wildlife’

We spoke to people who live locally about the green port plans.

Margaret Henderson spends a lot of time in Rosyth and expressed concern over the effect the bid could have on the environment.

“We have so much wildlife here,” she said, “I wouldn’t want to disturb them.

“I’d be quite sad if anything happened to them.

“But I do understand that there is a need for jobs, especially in this area.

“There must be some way to compromise.”

What do the Forth Green Freeport plans involve?

The bid seeks to “re-industrialise Scotland” and boost economic growth in the area.

The proposed plans include:

  • New rail freight connection and terminal
  • 7,000 new green jobs
  • Manufacturing and shipbuilding facilities
  • Offshore wind manufacturing
  • Solar farm.
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport

Charles Hammond OBE is the CEO of Forth Ports Group.

He said their plan will help Scotland boost its international connectivity through their planned freight hub and rail terminals.

It will offer a “fast-track route” between the North Sea and global markets.

‘More concerned about jobs than wildlife’

Another Rosyth resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “I think something like this should have been done a long time ago.

“I’m more concerned about jobs than wildlife at the moment.

“Maybe there are other measures that could be put in place to protect wildlife.

“The jobs are what are needed here.”

Frank Sandison, 65, said: “I know that the wildlife is important, but right now I’d say that jobs are more important.

“That is an awful lot of jobs. Some local jobs would be very, very important.”

Shopping area in Rosyth. Image:  Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson

“I do support wildlife myself,” said David Benyon, 67, “but it would be great to bring more jobs to the area.”

Gillian Geary, has lived in Rosyth for thirty years. She said if the bid goes ahead it will “change Rosyth completely”.

“But people are desperate for money right now and times are hard,” she said.

“We do need more jobs to be created around here.

Gillian, 47, continued: “It’s a positive thing in that respect, but it also has its drawbacks.

“If it happens, we’re going to lose Rosyth as we know it.

“The wildlife I see every morning will be gone.”

Investment zones – an ‘attack on nature’?

The UK Government unveiled plans for ‘investment zones’ as part of the Growth Plan – included in its ill-fated mini-Budget.

These are subject to more liberal planning regulations. This has raised fears that environmental protections will be lost.

This will see the government “work with sites to understand what specific measures are needed to unlock growth, including disapplying legacy EU red tape where appropriate”.

RSPB dubbed the investment zones an “attack on nature” as cutting that red tape could mean threatening the plans in place to protect the environment across the whole UK.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said the green port proposals are “distinct and separate” from the UK Government’s plans.

And he added that green ports were aimed at “a green economic recovery to meet our climate and nature targets”.

But the RSPB still fears the UK wide Habitats Regulations could be “ripped up” north of the border.

The Scottish Government spokesperson added: “We are also committed to a wider programme of enhancing nature protections and delivering nature restoration.”

RSPB ‘will be watching carefully’

We got in touch with RSPB Scotland for their thoughts.

An RSPB Scotland spokesperson said: “The Investment Zones proposal by the UK Government threatens to remove environmental protections, when what we need to see is action to restore lost habitats and revive much-loved but threatened species.

“Scottish Ministers have committed to maintaining protections for nature, and this is welcome.

“But RSPB Scotland will be watching carefully as both governments engage in discussions on the proposal.

“We need assurances that any Scottish investment zones will not result in environmental protections being removed or weakened within those areas.

“Meanwhile, Green Freeports, which are different to Investment Zones must be truly green and involve no weakening or removal of wildlife protections.

“The Forth Estuary is particularly rich in seabird habitats, so again we will be watching carefully, especially given how much our internationally-important populations of seabirds have suffered this year due to Avian Influenza.”

A spokesperson for Forth Ports said: “As the river authority, Forth Ports is well aware of the importance of the seabird habitats along the Forth Estuary, and our commitment to protecting and safeguarding those areas will not change.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented