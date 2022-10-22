‘I radicalised myself’: Muckhart author’s voyage to the Antarctic uncovers tragedies of past and present

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

‘I radicalised myself’: Muckhart author’s voyage to the Antarctic uncovers tragedies of past and present

By Michael Alexander
October 22 2022, 7.00am
Sandy Winterbottom on her voyage to South Georgia: Image: Sandy Winterbottom
Sandy Winterbottom on her voyage to South Georgia: Image: Sandy Winterbottom

Preconceptions about the Antarctic and commercial whaling are challenged in a new book. Michael Alexander speaks to the author about the parallels of environmental and human exploitation by capitalism today.

When former academic Sandy Winterbottom embarked on an epic six-week tall-ship voyage from Uruguay to Antarctica in 2016, her pristine image of the Antarctic was shattered when she discovered the dark legacy of 20th century industrial-scale whaling.

Arriving at their midway stop in South Georgia, she was shocked to discover that former whaling stations had been abandoned in the world’s most pristine environment with apparently no attempt to clean them up.

Asbestos and wreckage littered the shores, and on the beaches, thousands of discarded whale bones demonstrated the “mind blowing” scale of the industry and the estimated two million whales taken in the Antarctic Ocean alone.

Angered by what she found, the environmental scientist with a lifelong aversion to commercial whaling, was quick to blame the men who undertook this wholesale slaughter.

Discovery of graves

But when she stumbled across the grave of an 18-year-old whaler from Edinburgh, alongside those of other ‘local’ working men from Scotland, she began to think about the human side of whaling and how these crewmen could have died so far from home.

She began to explore the legacy of commercial whaling in terms of colonialism, capitalism and its link to environmental and human exploitation.

Historic whaling at South Georgia. Image: Sandy Winterbottom

“One of the things that really sparked my interest to do more research was when we were at Leith Harbour Whaling Station on South Georgia,” explains Sandy, who lives near Muckhart in central Scotland.

“We came across a small graveyard. There were the graves of men from Alloa, down the road from me, men from Edinburgh.

“That brought home to me how local whaling was to Scotland.

“But it was when we came across the grave of an 18 year old young lad Anthony Ford from Edinburgh – it said 19 on his gravestone – who was a whaler there and who died.

“He was about the same age as my son. I just asked the question: ‘oh my goodness, what is a young man of that age doing half way across the world?

“How did he end up here? What happened?’

“That was my starting point that led me into the human side of whaling.”

Authentic account

Anthony Ford left no written accounts of his journey. Born in Granton in north Edinburgh in 1933, he applied aged 15 at the Salveson office in Edinburgh for the post of mess-boy aboard factory ship Southern Venturer, which sailed from Newcastle in 1948.

Less than four years later he found himself stuck in the “stench and filth” of South Georgia where he died in 1952 aged 18.5.

While many details of his life were lacking, a “scaffold of fact” could be constructed from the stories of other whalers who gave an insight into the “typical” experiences he would have had.

Sandy also managed to make contact with his extended family who filled in some of the gaps.

Whaling boat. Image: Sandy Winterbottom

One of the things she discovered was that during the post-Second World War years, the gruelling work was a way for the whaler men to try and lift them and their families out of poverty. But it came at a price.

“It’s a true story in the sense of it’s an authentic account of what a young lad’s experiences would have been,” she says, “and how that impacted him and his mental health.

“I think his experience was really quite typical.

“Circumstances around his death were linked in to the blasé attitude by the whaling company owners towards the men’ safety and the men’s welfare and wellbeing.

“Really there was no health and safety, there were no unions, there was nothing to protect these men and mostly boys – the lads went whaling at 14 or 15 years old which is when Anthony started whaling.”

Debut book

In her debut book The Two-headed Whale, Sandy brings to life the spectacular scenery and wildlife of the vast Southern Ocean, set alongside the true story of Anthony Ford as he sailed the same seas and toiled in an industry where profits outranked human life.

The title is a metaphor inspired by a picture a whaler sent her of a conjoined whale foetus, cut from a pregnant mother they should never have killed.

But while the book’s focus is on the historic commercial whaling industry and humans’ troubled relationship with the planet, Sandy sees the legacy of colonialism, capitalism, environmental and human exploitation as being “wholly relevant” to what’s going on in the world today.

The Two-Headed Whale. Image: Sandy Winterbottom

“It’s easy to talk about whaling from merely an environmental point of view,” she says.

“But I don’t think in any environmental problem we can disentangle the human element.

“There are so many parallels between the whaling industry and the fossil fuel industry, the oil industry.

“Effectively it’s about the kind of industrial scale exploitation – not just to our environment but to our people – and that’s still going on.

“We’re seeing that with trade unions today, we’re seeing that with the rise of strike action.

“Effectively, this kind of consumer based capitalism that’s being driven by the wealthy is driving so much destruction of the environment but also driving peoples’ misery.

Horizon from a whaling catcher on a bad day near South Georgia. Image: Sandy Winterbottom

“We’re in an absolute mental health crisis in this day and age because people are being driven to work faster, longer hours. The exploitation by the wealthy is still there.

“If we look at the people who made money off the back of the whaling industry, that money that was all made by these men and boys is still in the hands of the capitalists who were the owners.

“My message is this wholescale kind of exploitation of the environment, of people, by this consumer-based capitalist society is not serving us. It never has and it never will!

“It’s all about this consumer neo-liberalism that has been pushed upon us, that is destroying our environment and making us all utterly miserable in the process.”

Environmental background

Growing up in the south of England outside Reading, Sandy always felt a connection to nature, bolstered by idyllic childhood days “wandering in the woods”.

Sandy Winterbottom. Image: Sandy Winterbottom

When she was 15, her parents moved the family to the Jurassic Coast on the south coast which fuelled her interest in fossils and rocks.

Studying geology at Southampton University, and learning about the dangers of climate change as far back as the 1970s, she went on to teach environmental science for the best part of 20 years at Stirling University.

In 2010, with a “fried brain having been in academia too long”, she took voluntary redundancy and ended up working in the renewables industry. But she also retrained as a remedial massage therapist.

Returning from that life-changing trip to South Georgia in 2016, she completed the creative writing masters programme at Stirling University.

Tall ship off South Georgia. Image: Sandy Winterbottom

But when Covid-19 forced her Stirling massage therapy clinic to close for the best part of a year, it also gave her the opportunity to write her book.

Love of sailing

Sandy has her step-dad to thank for her love of sailing. He taught her how to sail and she started doing tall ship voyages around 20 years ago.

She’s always loved the slower pace of the tall ship sailing community which are very much about being with nature and being “at sea”.

But she’s also always been fascinated by the Antarctic.

Inspired by Shackleton’s story and watching programmes like Whale Wars or reading Moby Dick, when the opportunity arose to go to the Antarctic as a paying guest crew member on a tall ship, it seemed “perfect”.

Aboard the tall ship. Image: Sandy Winterbottom

But only then did she realise how ingrained whaling was in Scotland’s history.

From the Dundee whalers that went up to the Arctic, right through to the industrial scale whaling in the Antarctic by the Salveson company based in Leith, she had little idea of its “dark legacy”.

“It’s not something that’s really talked about,” adds Sandy, who also founded an organisation called Women’s Climate Action which, amongst other things, campaigns against banks that are investing massive amounts of money in new fossil fuels.

“It’s a very covered up and hidden history in Scotland. There was also the whaling industry in the Western Isles and the basking shark industry.

South Georgia. Image: Sandy Winterbottom

“It’s really kind of woven right through Scottish history and a lot of the industrial wealth was built on the back of whaling, particularly in Dundee.

“But it was also a very brutal industry with a very dark legacy.

“I think we really need to take it out and examine it and look at what was good and bad about it.

“Because one of the things I discovered was that in post war times whaling was an opportunity for a lot of young men to bring themselves and their families out of poverty.

Wildlife at South Georgia. Image: Sandy Winterbottom

“In that respect there was a good thing that came out of it, but at the expense of the environment and the whales.

“In writing the book I also became much more aware how we are not going to solve the climate crisis without solving capitalism. I did end up radicalising myself, but out of necessity!”

Where to get the book

*The Two-headed Whale: Life and Loss in the Deepest Oceans by Sandy Winterbottom is out now, published by Birlinn, £14.99.

Dundee whaling ship captain ‘ignored’ by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties with Arctic Inuits

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds' Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band's new album looks…
May Sumbwanyambe. Image: National Theatre of Scotland
Play about 18th century Perthshire slave Joseph Knight is 'antidote to editorialised version of…
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
Railway sabotage would have been one of the main tactics used by the resistance to German occupation if the Nazis arrived. Image: AP/Shutterstock.
Kirriemuir secret elite 'Dad's Army' was trained to sabotage Tayside's railway lines and stop…
All smiles for the man of the hour as Liverpool's heroes pose with George McGeachie and his daughter. Image: DC Thomson.
Liverpool greats showed no mercy in Dundee in 1987 - before rematch sparked infamous…
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Dundee games history Picture shows; Games/MJ and Brian/MK and Kayleigh. Dundee. Supplied by BBC Alba Date; Unknown
New TV show shines light on Dundee gaming explosion and how Grand Theft Auto…
The exhibition features rare images of Nelson Mandela.
Nelson Mandela: Dundee exhibition shows rare images of anti-apartheid activist
Monifieth Swimming Club gave their members a trip to the Megabowl, Dundee, as a treat for winning the Midlands 1st and 3rd Divisions.
Do you remember life in the fast lane at Dundee's Megabowl?
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Queen Victoria Dundee riots Picture shows; Queen Victoria Dundee riots. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
When Dundee made international headlines for Queen Victoria coronation riot
Dundee FC manager Jim Duffy, after signing an extension to his contract.
Jim Duffy on victory that saved Dundee FC from extinction

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
3
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
4
Hassan Mirza previously battled the Passport Office to prove he was related to his father.
Dundee benefit fraudster pretended dad was alive to claim more than £20k
5
The public are to have say on plans for 50 new homes in a Fife village.
Plans for 50 new houses in Fife village
6
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
7
Rexie the Glenrothes dinosaur dressed in the Batman outfit. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.
Superhero status for Rexie as Glenrothes dinosaur mysteriously appears dressed as Batman
8
Nicky, from Dunning, was diagnosed with ADHD in her forties.
Perthshire woman shares how ADHD diagnosis in her forties transformed her life
9
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
10
An artist's impression of proposed plans to convert Custom House into 20 flats with two new residential blocks of 29 flats next to it. Image: Savills.
Work to begin at Dundee’s historic Custom House as property taken off the market
6

More from The Courier

Ian and Dick Campbell on the touchline against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Arbroath take 'step in right direction' as Lichties No.2 believes side overcame 'anxiety' to…
A disappointed Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss…
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake praises Dunfermline mentality switch after suffering first League 1 defeat
Dundee's Josh Mulligan (right) was sent off after a challenge on Jaze Kabia (Image: SNS).
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan still has 'loads to learn' says boss Gary Bowyer after…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan sees red against Greenock Morton (Image: SNS).
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as 10-man Dark Blues are held by…
Dunfermline travelled to Links Park to take on Montrose.
Montrose v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments and star men as Mighty Mo inflict first…
St Mirren saw off a poor United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as St Mirren bely…
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
Bobby Linn watches on as his strike goes past Jamie Smith in the Hamilton goal to put Arbroath 1-0 up. Image: SNS.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties move off bottom…
Aldi supermarket, Myrekirk Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View.
Appeal to trace driver after collision with cyclist at Aldi car park in Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented