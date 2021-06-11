Friday, June 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Local

Suspected human trafficking victim jailed after being found at Fife cannabis farm

By Sean O'Neil
June 11 2021, 7.00am
cannabis farm industry

Criminal exploitation is an increasing avenue for organised crime gangs (OCGs) to force their victims into in Scotland, including Aberdeen, Inverness, Tayside and Fife.

Everything from drug trafficking to shoplifting is a market for criminals where they think there is money to be made.

Drugs continues to be the most predominant market for criminal exploitation, both the selling and movement of substances.

The Scottish cannabis farm industry is growing

The cannabis farm industry is exploding in Scotland with officers uncovering new locations nearly every single day.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from The Courier Local team

More from The Courier