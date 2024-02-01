Deutsche Bank to axe 3,500 jobs to cut costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deutsche Bank to axe 3,500 jobs to cut costs

By Press Association
Deutsche Bank has announced job cuts as it bids to reduce costs (PA)
Deutsche Bank has revealed plans to cut 3,500 jobs by the end of next year to slash its costs.

The German banking giant said the move is part of efforts to cut 2.5 billion euros (£2.1 billion) of costs to help improve its profits.

Deutsche Bank told investors the jobs cuts will be “mainly in non-client-facing areas”.

The company employs around 90,000 people globally, with roughly 7,000 workers in the UK. It has not disclosed how many of its UK staff will be impacted.

The group will also streamline its marketing network, computer systems and software as part of the efficiency drive.

It came as the bank posted a profit of 4.2 billion euros (£3.6 billion) for 2023, declining by 16% against the previous year.

Deutsche Bank said it was impacted by a larger tax bill and increased provision for loan losses amid a slowdown in the German economy and continued uncertainty.

The group also said it plans to triple its dividend and buy back more shares as part of its efforts to win the backing of more shareholders.

Chief executive Christian Sewing said the results had “demonstrated impressive resilience in a difficult environment, expanded our business and shown everyone our bank is sustainably profitable”.

James von Moltke, chief financial officer, said: “We have reached an inflection point on key dimensions.

“We have delivered growth and capital strength while absorbing the twin impacts of continued investments and increased regulatory capital requirements.

“Looking ahead, with those impacts increasingly behind us, we are well positioned to accelerate our progress toward our 2025 goals.”