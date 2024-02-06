Advertising watchdog calls out former Love Islander over social media posts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Advertising watchdog calls out former Love Islander over social media posts

By Press Association
The Advertising Standards Authority said it had added Tasha Ghouri to its non-compliance webpage (Ian West/PA)
Former Love Islander Tasha Ghouri has been called out by the advertising watchdog for failing to properly label her ads on social media.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said it had added Ghouri to its non-compliance webpage after finding that she had been routinely posting ads and not correctly labelling them.

The ASA launched the webpage in 2021 to specifically name influencers who were breaking the rules around disclosing any posts that were ads, and had either failed to provide assurances that they would do so in future or subsequently reneged on an assurance.

The webpage specifically highlights influencers who have repeatedly misled the public about their ads.

They remain on the page for three months and are subject to enhanced monitoring of their content.

If they continue to fail to label ads, the ASA can then take further action, such as taking out its own ads on social media to warn consumers about the influencer’s behaviour.

ASA senior compliance executive Ed Senior said: “Three years ago, we conducted a major research project that found that UK influencers were only disclosing ads 35% of the time.

“Since then, we’ve seen a lot of improvement, but some influencers are consistently not labelling ads.

“Our rules are clear. Any ads on social media must be recognisable as ads. We recommend using #ad, up front, so that a viewer knows immediately what they’re seeing. Ignorance is not an excuse.

“We spoke with Ms Ghouri about her advertising and, while there were some genuine attempts to disclose some content appropriately, we were still concerned by a consistent lack of adequate disclosure on other occasions. We therefore weren’t satisfied by the overall response.

“Along with naming her on our webpage, we’ll be closely watching her content to ensure she properly labels all of her ads in future.”

Ghouri, a model and dancer, became the first deaf contestant to appear on Love Island in 2022.