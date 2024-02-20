Superdry shares rise as founder holds talks with US investor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Superdry shares rise as founder holds talks with US investor

By Press Association
Superdry shares lifted on reports a US investor is in talks with the group’s founder over a possible takeover move (Ian West/PA)
Shares in Superdry shot higher on Tuesday morning amid reports a US investor is in talks about a deal to buy the troubled fashion chain.

New York investment management firm Davidson Kempner is in discussions with Superdry co-founder and chief Julian Dunkerton over potentially backing a deal to take the brand private, according to Sky News.

It is understood that talks are at a preliminary stage and there is no guarantee of an agreement between the parties.

Superdry declined to comment on the reports.

The business, which employs around 3,350 globally, runs 216 shops alongside franchised stores.

It comes almost a month after the retail business said it is looking at various “cost-saving options” after reports it is considering a major restructuring which could include store closures and job cuts.

The group is working with advisers at PwC to assess options to secure the future of the business.

It confirmed days later than Mr Dunkerton – who co-founded the business in 2003 – was in talks over a possible takeover deal.

Superdry said Mr Dunkerton, who owns over a quarter of the business, was “engaged in discussions with potential financing partners”.

The co-founder has also reportedly held initial talks with fellow investment firms Rcapital and Gordon Brothers over possible deals.

Superdry shares were 14.7% higher on Tuesday morning.