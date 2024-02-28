Heat pumps powered by community wind turbines could cut bills – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Heat pumps powered by community wind turbines could cut bills – report

By Press Association
Wind-powered heat pumps could slash bills, a report says (Alamy/PA)
Community energy schemes using onshore wind to power heat pumps could cut household bills by more than a quarter compared to gas, a report suggests.

Systems using electric heat pumps largely powered by local onshore turbines could offer a saving of 26% compared to gas heating, the study by climate campaign group Possible and energy experts Regen suggests.

If houses are installed with solar panels and batteries to reduce the reliance on the grid for power, that can cut the costs by as much as 31% compared to gas central heating, the report says.

The study models the upfront and running costs of a wind power and heat pump system to 2,000 homes paired with a 2 megawatt (MW) community onshore wind turbine, with remaining power demand met by the grid.

It says wind and heat projects could be cost competitive or cheaper than continuing with gas boilers, with the 26% reduction based on 2023’s gas price cap.

The report also says the projects would cut carbon emissions by up to 90% compared to gas heating, and protect households from price volatility.

Community-owned wind farms can also generate revenues and benefits for the local area, it argues.

And 3,700 of the most deprived neighbourhoods in England are within one kilometre (0.6 miles) of an area of good onshore wind resources, so it could also reduce fuel poverty.

But there are significant barriers to helping communities make the most of the opportunity, the report warns.

Urgent changes are needed to energy bills, as most policy costs such as green support are levied on electricity, making heat pumps more expensive to run than gas boilers, it argues.

An overly restrictive planning regime also remains a barrier for new onshore wind projects in England despite changes made by the Government which it said would unblock new schemes, the organisations warn.

And there is a need for low-cost finance and support for communities to get projects going and meet upfront costs.

Alethea Warrington, senior campaigner at climate charity Possible, said: “Powering clean heat with clean, cheap, local energy is the ultimate win-win: lower bills, lower emissions and warm homes.

“Now the Government needs to remove the barriers stopping communities – and our climate – from benefiting from clean, secure and affordable heat.”

Rebecca Windemer, planning and communities lead at Regen and one of the report’s co-authors, said: “We know that we need to go much further and faster on clean heat to hit our net zero targets, and our report gives the Government the keys to a real solution.

“By innovating with wind, solar and clean heat technology, we can slash bills while cutting carbon.

“We desperately need policy change to enable communities to directly benefit from these projects.”