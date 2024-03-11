Vanquis warns over hit to profits from surge in claims and strategy overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vanquis warns over hit to profits from surge in claims and strategy overhaul

By Press Association
Specialist lender Vanquis Banking Group has warned over a hit to full-year profits after seeing a surge in costly claims (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Specialist lender Vanquis Banking Group has warned over a hit to full-year profits after seeing a surge in costly claims and a blow to its income from an overhaul of products and pricing.

Shares in the group plunged more than 36% in Monday morning trading as it revealed it has seen “significant levels of third-party complaint submissions”, largely relating to credit cards.

It warned that, even though the “vast majority” of complaints are not upheld, rising costs of reviewing them will “materially” affect profits.

But the group stressed it is not subject to the Financial Conduct Authority’s investigation into motor financing, which is a small part of its business.

Vanquis added that income is also being knocked by moves to overhaul its products, and pricing and will be “materially lower” than the £583.3 million predicted in the market.

It said that, as a result of the claims costs and lower income, underlying pre-tax profits for 2024 are set to be “substantially lower” than the £75.1 million expected.

Vanquis said it is looking into taking “proactive legal steps” in the face of soaring and costly third-party complaints submissions.

It is thought most of the complaints relate to a single claims management company.

Vanquis chief executive Ian McLaughlin said: “We have short-term challenges to address but remain confident that the group’s new strategy will deliver good outcomes for our customers and attractive and sustainable returns for our shareholders.”

The group – which last year bought former Virgin Money boss Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia’s money-saving app Snoop – said it is also taking big steps in the first quarter of 2024 to redevelop its customer proposition and reset pricing.

It expects these measures to help it return to “modest” lending growth from the start of the second quarter.

“However, income is expected to be materially lower than market consensus expectations for 2024,” it said.

But the lender said 2023 underlying profits are still expected to come in at £25 million.

The group is to lay out a new strategy plan on March 27.

“At its strategy seminar, the group will describe in detail the initiatives already under way to serve a broader, carefully targeted addressable market with a more extensive customer proposition,” it said.

“It will also present a detailed route map to achieve significant payback across the business in 2026 from its technology infrastructure investment.”