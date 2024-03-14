Rules to boost heat pump uptake that prompted ‘boiler tax’ delayed for a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Rules to boost heat pump uptake that prompted ‘boiler tax’ delayed for a year

By Press Association
Officials said the changes to the insulation requirements could save families £2,500 on the cost of installing a heat pump (Alamy/PA)
Officials said the changes to the insulation requirements could save families £2,500 on the cost of installing a heat pump (Alamy/PA)

Rules requiring boiler companies to boost the number of heat pumps they sell which prompted them to implement a so-called “boiler tax” have been delayed by a year.

Ministers also announced changes to the £7,500 heat pump grants the Government is offering, with households no longer having to install loft and cavity wall insulation in their homes to qualify for the funding.

Officials said the changes to the insulation requirements could save families £2,500 on the cost of installing a heat pump.

Although homes should still be appropriately insulated to save money on bills, the changes would allow householders to spread the costs so they are not hit with one big charge, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said.

The measures are part of a target to help phase out gas boilers and deliver 600,000 clean electric heat pump installations a year by 2028.

The clean heat market mechanism, which initially required boiler manufacturers to match, or substitute, 4% of their boiler sales with heat pumps or face a £3,000 fine for each missed installation, was due to be introduced on April 1.

Manufacturers have implemented price rises of as much as £120 on a boiler – dubbed a “boiler tax” – which they say is to cover the costs of the potential penalties, although critics say they could make millions from the move.

In light of the price rises, the Energy Security Secretary has called on the Competition and Markets Authority to review the industry, which is dominated by four companies covering 90% of the market, to consider if it is working as well as it should and is delivering the best outcomes for consumers.

Meanwhile, the date for implementing the mechanism has been pushed back to April 2025, with the proportion of boilers that have to be matched by heat pumps due to rise to 6% at that point as planned.

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho
Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho has called on the Competition and Markets Authority to review the industry (PA)

Updates to boiler standards, which have also been announced, will make them more efficient and cheaper to run, the department said.

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said:  “We’ve already supported families by making our Boiler Upgrade Scheme one of the most generous in Europe and now we’re making heat pumps even cheaper and easier to install.

“This is all part of our wider plan to ensure we cut our emissions and make homes more energy-efficient without burdening families with high costs.”

The department said there had been a sustained surge in applications for heat pump grant applications after the level of support was upped from £5,000 to £7,500 last autumn, with numbers up 39% in January compared with the same time last year.

But a huge increase in heat pump installations is needed to meet the target of putting 600,000 into homes by 2028, the Government has been warned.

Jess Ralston, energy analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), said Ms Coutinho has “clearly given in to ‘big boiler’ manufacturers” after previously accusing firms of “price gouging”.

“This is another backwards step for the UK’s energy security,” she said. “As long as we rely on gas boilers, we’ll increasingly have to import gas from abroad as the North Sea continues its inevitable decline.

“Clear, stable and long-term policy is the number one thing that investors ask for from leaders. While the wider economy stagnated, the net zero economy grew 9% last year. Delaying this policy is another signal adding potential political risk for investment in the UK.”

Alethea Warrington, senior campaigner at climate charity Possible, said: “The UK’s rate of installation of heat pumps remains the lowest in Europe, not helped by concerted lobbying by gas boiler manufacturers against the introduction of heat pumps. Heat pumps are currently being installed at a rate of only around a ninth of what is needed to hit the Government’s own targets.

“More ambition is needed to get on with the job of getting the UK off volatile, high emissions gas and onto secure, affordable renewable energy and clean heat.”

David Cowdrey, external affairs director at the MCS Foundation, called the decision “extremely disappointing”, adding: “The Clean Heat Market Mechanism is crucial to the rollout of heat pumps, which are the only viable option to decarbonising at scale the 17% of UK emissions that are created by heating our homes.

“The Government needs to immediately set out plans for how it intends to fill the huge gap in heat pump plans that they have just created. We need clear and consistent policy more than anything, and without that the UK’s target of installing 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028 is in serious jeopardy.”