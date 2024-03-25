Potential spikes in steel prices could endanger offshore wind projects – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Potential spikes in steel prices could endanger offshore wind projects – report

By Press Association
The closure of Port Talbot steelworks will have a knock-on effect for the industry, a report has said (Alamy/PA)
There is likely to be an explosion of demand for steel in the UK, and the potential price spikes that could follow could delay key projects, such as the expansion of offshore wind, a report has claimed.

British projects will have to start relying on foreign steel unless production in the UK is “ramped up,” which would be “unlikely” after plans to close the furnaces at the Port Talbot steelworks were announced earlier this year.

Consultancy Newton said that if the UK turns to the international market while other countries are also trying to build steel-hungry wind farms, global prices could spike.

“Analysis by Newton reveals that demand peaks have the potential to lead to price spikes, which may impact project delivery,” the consultancy said.

Offshore wind farms will need close to 3.8 million tonnes of steel in the UK between 2025 and 2027, Newton said. That would be around a quarter (23%) of the country’s steel production.

It is all in the mission to reach a Government target of building 50 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind in UK waters by the end of the decade, which is up from around 14 GW today.

Newton partner Dan Parker said: “The UK’s offshore wind sector has ambitious targets to meet, set out by the Government’s commitment to produce 50GW of wind power by 2030.

“Fundamental to reaching this target will be ensuring existing UK offshore wind projects are delivered on time and on budget.

“This means they need the requisite raw materials to be available at the price they’ve planned for.

“To ensure we’re not blown off track, it is imperative that UK industry and government collaborate to ensure a steady supply of steel that can meet the predicted demand peaks as industry flexes to meet the 50GW target.

“After the closure of the Port Talbot steelworks in January, this is no mean feat.”