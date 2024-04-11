Self-storage giant Shurgard to buy UK’s Lok’nStore for £378m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Self-storage giant Shurgard to buy UK’s Lok’nStore for £378m

By Press Association
Lok’nStore has a large portfolio in South East England (Katharina Brandt/Alamy)
Lok’nStore has a large portfolio in South East England (Katharina Brandt/Alamy)

One of Europe’s biggest self-storage companies has offered £378 million to shareholders of London-listed Lok’nStore to buy it off the stock exchange.

A deal which the two companies’ boards announced on Thursday would give Shurgard access to Lok’nStore’s 43 self-storage shops which are scattered across England and Wales.

It will, for the first time, see Shurgard enter the south-east of England where Lok’nStore has 32 sites and is developing another five. Shurgard also said it would get its hands on five Manchester sites, three of which are being developed at the moment.

Lok’nStore was founded in 1995 and has since expanded across England and Wales. A lot of its sites are very new, with 43% of the portfolio being built since January 2022.

It has 171,000 square metres of floor space, of which around 50,000 is still under development.

Shurgard is much larger. It has 276 stores, 1.4 million square metres of space and services 190,000 customers every year in seven countries.

The deal will see Shurgard pay £11.10 for every Lok’nStore share it buys, which is 15.9% higher than where shares were trading on Wednesday and slightly higher than their all-time high.

Lok’nStore chair Andrew Jacobs said: “Lok’nStore’s board believes the offer represents significant value for Lok’nStore’s shareholders, recognising the quality of Lok’nStore’s real estate portfolio and operational strength.

“Over the years Lok’nStore has built a unique portfolio of purpose-built self-storage assets.

“We believe that integrating Lok’nStore’s assets and operations into Shurgard is highly complementary considering Lok’nStore’s asset locations and positioning in its markets.”

Shurgard chief executive Marc Oursin said: “Following several successful acquisitions over the past year, I am excited to disclose this new acquisition in the UK, which doubles our presence in the country, and accelerates our growth and expansion strategy.”