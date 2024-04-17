Thames Water to borrow more to fund revised business plan, reports say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thames Water to borrow more to fund revised business plan, reports say

By Press Association
Thames Water is formulating an updated business plan which could be published within days (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Thames Water is formulating an updated business plan which could be published within days, as the embattled water supplier continues to scramble for cash to stay afloat, according to reports.

The company, which is the UK’s biggest water firm serving 16 million customers, is reportedly drawing up a revised five-year spending plan.

Members of the board are expected to meet on Thursday to approve the plan and executives hope to publish it on Friday, Bloomberg reported.

In its original business plan, first unveiled in October, the utility company said it wanted to raise customer bills by 40% to fund an investment programme worth £18.7 billion.

But it said water regulator Ofwat had imposed regulations on the plan which made it “uninvestable”.

It meant the funding crisis facing Thames Water deepened as investors pulled a £500 million emergency funding package that was due to be paid at the end of April.

Furthermore, the holding company behind Thames Water, Kemble Water Finance Limited, told creditors earlier this month it defaulted on some of its own debts after missing an interest payment.

Thames Water is reportedly preparing to approach lenders to fund the spending plans which means it could take out a new loan.

It has already been saddled with net debts of nearly £15 billion, while it has also come under intense scrutiny after missing sewage spill and leakage targets.

It needs the cash funding to drive its turnaround plan to meet performance targets for customers, the environment and other shareholders over the next few years.

Ofwat is currently scrutinising the plans and is due to publish its draft response in June.

Thames Water has previously stressed that it remains “business as usual” for the supplier, despite the financial difficulties.

The company declined to comment on the latest reports.