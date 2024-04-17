Analysis finds ‘surprising’ destinations are cheapest for a summer break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Analysis finds ‘surprising’ destinations are cheapest for a summer break

By Press Association
Many of the cheapest European summer holidays available to book are in ‘surprising’ destinations, according to new analysis (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
Many of the cheapest European summer holidays available to book are in “surprising” destinations, according to new analysis.

Consumer group Which? said its analysis of more than 4,500 package holidays found the least expensive were often in locations which people generally “assume to come with a higher price tag”, such as Italy’s Amalfi coast or Greek islands.

It found that “traditionally low-cost destinations like Bulgaria and Turkey” were absent from the 10 cheapest holidays.

Which? said this is partly because of the type of packages available, with the Amalfi coast have a wide choice of accommodation on either a self-catering or bed and breakfast basis, which is usually cheaper than full board packages.

There are also lots of budget flights to the region.

Researchers analysed seven-night holidays on sale for the first week of August in 70 regions across 15 European countries, finding that consumers can save hundreds of pounds depending on the destination they choose.

The cheapest average price was for breaks on the tiny Greek island of Kalymnos, at £847.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “Travelling in the summer holidays is notoriously expensive, and demand is again high this year – but our latest price analysis shows that by being flexible on your destination, you can potentially save hundreds of pounds.

“Many of the locations we found aren’t those you’d necessarily assume would be the cheapest – but from tiny, traditional Greek islands to the glitzy Amalfi coast, there are bargains to be found this summer.”

– These are the 10 cheapest package holiday destinations according to Which?, with average price per person in brackets:

1. Kalymnos, Greece (£847)
2. Thassos, Greece (£862)
3. Lefkada, Greece (£935)
4. Costa Brava, Spain (£952)
5. Venetian Riviera, Italy (£965)
6. Amalfi Coast, Italy (£977)
7. Skopelos, Greece (£985)
8. Costa de la Luz, Spain (£994)
9. Campania, Italy (£998)
10. Malta (£1,006)