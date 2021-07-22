Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Further extension given for potential Augean takeover bid

By Kelly Wilson
July 22 2021, 11.45am Updated: July 22 2021, 12.32pm
A further extension has been given to banking giant Morgan Stanley Infrastructure to make an offer for waste management company Augean or walk away.

Augean, which has a base in Port of Dundee, announced on Thursday that the UK Takeover Panel granted its request for a new deadline so talks can continue.

It’s the second extension given to the board of Augean in less than a month.

The infrastructure investment arm of global bank Morgan Stanley announced in May it was considering making an approach regarding a possible offer for the waste manager.

Under Takeover Code rules – known as “put up or shut up” – the bank was required to confirm a firm intention to make an offer for Augean or announce that it does not intend to make an offer by no later than 5pm on July 22 2021.

More time to continue talks

However, with discussions still ongoing between the pair, the board of Augean was successful in requesting the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers extend the deadline by almost another month.

The new deadline for any deal being done is 5pm on August 19.

Yorkshire-headquartered Augean has a big presence in Scotland, operating from locations including Aberdeen, Dundee, Lerwick and Peterhead.

A statement from Augean on the London Stock Exchange said: “There can be no certainty either that an offer will be made nor as to the terms of any offer, if made.

“A further announcement will be made when appropriate. This announcement has been made with the consent of MSI.”

Hit by oil slump and Covid-19

Augean brought the first major decommissioning project to Dundee. It provided specialised cleaning and waste management services for Shell’s floating production, storage and offloading vessel, Curlew.

The vessel was at Dundee for just over a year, leaving last July.

The firm cut more than a third of its North Sea Services workforce last year.

The London-listed group said the Covid-19 pandemic and associated oil price slump hit Augean North Sea Services (ANSS) harder than any of its other branches as customers reined in their decommissioning expenditure.

Revenues for ANSS dropped 36% to £22.4m in 2020 and adjusted operating profits decreased to £1.4m from £2.6m.

