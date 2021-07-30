McLeod Glaziers: Award win celebrated at Perth firm despite fall in sales

Perth-based McLeod Glaziers is celebrating a recent award, despite turnover falling by more than half a million pounds.

The business, founded in 1836, had experienced a rise in demand last summer with the first Covid-19 lockdown prompting people to carry out work in their homes.

But the second lockdown earlier this year put a stop on tradesmen entering homes, which made life difficult for the company.

The impact of Covid-19 lockdown

Chief executive Derek Petterson said: “We weren’t allowed into people’s homes during lockdown.

“For us to do your windows and doors we need to get in to people’s homes to speak about them, even before we’ve installed them.

“Not being able to get in to homes, it has had an impact.”

He believes an increase in the price of materials has also had an effect.

The chief executive added: “There have been challenges – getting materials for a start.

“We are probably paying four times what we did last year.”

Keeping busy and new jobs created

The group is, though, being kept busy with a range of projects and contracts.

“With people spending more time at home they are doing jobs in the house rather than going on holiday.

“That has boosted the spend, which has translated to keeping us busy on both sides of the group.”

The Inveralmond Industrial Estate-based firm recently won a four-year contract to maintain Caledonia Housing properties.

“That is a great contract for us to have and our team are comforted by something like that,” said Mr Petterson.

He added that the glazing side of the business has taken on five new members of staff. Meldrums has welcomed 10 new employees.

They are targeting a return to their pre-Covid figures for next year.

Mr Petterson added: “Now that restrictions are easing, we are looking at the different areas of the group that we can kick on and leave this year behind us.”

Armed forces award for McLeod Glaziers

McLeod Glaziers was also recently awarded a gold armed forces covenant award.

It recognises businesses that employ and support those who serve, veterans and their families.

McLeod Glaziers are delighted and truly honoured to be awarded the prestigious Gold Armed Forces Covenant. We join a very exclusive list of only 493 businesses in the UK that have the Gold Covenant.@hrfca @DRM_Support https://t.co/4HSgkG9nop#ArmedForcesCovenant #GoldERS21 — Mcleod Glaziers (@mcleodglaziers) July 23, 2021

Mr Petterson, who served in the Royal Tank Regiment for seven years, was pleased to be recognised.

He said: “It’s delightful – it’s a really nice thing to be given.

“We’d done the silver and bronze before, but it is very pleasing to get the gold award.

“It’s a very personal award for me to get for my family company.

“There’s 493 firms that have the gold award in the UK.

“We are up there with the likes of Tesco, Marks & Spencer and Land Rover.

“Dare I say that’s little old McLeod Glaziers listed with some big entities.”