Parcel chaos facing Tayside and Fife as Yodel lorry drivers vote on strike

People across Tayside and Fife could face parcel delivery chaos as employees at Yodel begin a ballot on strike action.

A ballot among more than 250 HGV drivers started today and will last until September 16, union GMB said.

That means any industrial action could take place during the firm’s busiest period, in the lead-up to Christmas.

The UK is already seeing gaps on supermarket shelves due to a shortage of HGV drivers.

In July, the Government extended lorry drivers’ working hours in an attempt to address the shortage.

Yodel’s drivers are voting whether to strike over pay and working conditions.

The union said drivers are angry over their work-life balance, annual leave payments and that agency workers are often better paid.

A failure to offer substantial pay enhancements to “stem the tide of drivers leaving the business” and failure to honour agreements around holiday pay and sick leave are also cited.

‘What on earth are they thinking?’ says union

GMB national secretary, Andy Prendergast said: “Yodel has seen fit to pick a fight with its loyal workforce in the midst of a chronic, nationwide driver shortage.

“What on earth are they thinking?

“Yodel has consistently ignored the agreements they have with their drivers.

“Instead of antagonising them Yodel should be moving heaven and earth to keep them on side.

“GMB has tried for many months to settle this dispute, but the Yodel top brass don’t want to listen.

“Time again drivers’ demands have fallen on deaf ears.

“Our members keep Yodel delivering parcels up and down the country.

“They know what they are worth and won’t back down until Yodel meet their reasonable demands.”

Yodel ‘disappointed’ by strike plans

A Yodel spokesperson said they were “disappointed” with the ballot plans.

They said the firm had been “proactive” in conversations with the union for “a number of weeks”.

The Yodel spokesperson added: “We will continue to work with our union colleagues in good faith and are committed to further discussions to resolve any remaining matters.”