From failed job interviews to retiring as Perthshire firm’s boss 34 years later

A man initially overlooked for an entry level position is stepping down as managing director of a Perthshire business after more than three decades.

When he first applied and despite two interviews Norton Welch missed out on a job as fencing estimator at Blairgowrie firm JB Corrie.

Luckily, he was offered an alternative position as contracts manager.

Mr Welch explained how, more than three decades ago, a job advert in a local newspaper alerted him to JB Corrie.

He said: “It was before the days of the internet and mobile phones. I was working for a fencing company but felt I had gone as far as I could.

“My father had died and I was spending a lot of time helping my mother.

“I took out a subscription to the newspaper and JB Corrie were advertising for a fencing estimator.”

From starting with the firm in 1987, Mr Welch was appointed a director in 2000 and took over as managing director in 2014. .

The 65-year-old had decided he would retire last year, but stayed on to guide the firm through the Covid-19 pandemic.

He finally called time on his career at the end of last month.

From the Ministry of Defence to the Olympics

The company carries out work for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and has worked with the Lawn Tennis Association for many years.

The firm was the UK’s first manufacturer of Padel tennis courts.

Mr Welch reflected on some of the projects he was involved in over 34 years with the business.

He said: “One of the first projects I got involved in was MoD fencing and in the late-80s and early 90s the IRA were becoming more active.

“A lot of the army camps on Salisbury Plain were unfenced. They had public footpaths running through them.

“People could walk through them without being challenged.

“We won a contract to do all the army camps there, which was a pretty big job.”

JB Corrie also won a contract for the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

“We were involved with the cable cars that went across the Thames from the O2 Arena and the ExCel.

“One of the towers was in the middle of the river so only accessible by boat. We had to move our working day about the tide.

“That was an interesting job. Everything had to be right because getting stuff on and off was a real challenge.”

‘The proudest moment of my career’

As well as growing the company to more than 100 employees, Mr Welch oversaw significant investment in new technology and developed the trade sales side of the business.

He admits he will miss the firm, but hopes he’s left it in a good place to continue to grow.

Mr Welch said: “I will miss all the people.

“I have been lucky to work for so long with a family-owned company. Becoming managing director was the proudest moment of my career.”

Retirement plans

What does the 65-year-old have planned for his retirement?

“I only finished at the end of August so at the moment it still feels like I am on holiday,” he said.

Along with wife Maree, he would like to visit son Joseph in Perth, Australia and daughter Amy, who is in Bangladesh.

Welch will be replaced by the firm’s Scottish director, Gregor Macintyre.

He wished Mr Macintyre all the best: “Gregor has been at the company even longer than I have.

“We’ve worked together closely over the years.

“I know Gregor very well and know that I will be leaving the company in safe hands.”