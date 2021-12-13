Extra time to win award as cHeRries deadline extended

An error occurred. Please try again.

The entry deadline for the 2022 cHeRries Awards has been pushed back giving firms and human resources (HR) professionals extra time to pitch contenders for the top prizes.

HR professionals are currently facing the busiest ever times dealing with ongoing workplaces challenges due to the ever-changing Covid-19 situation.

To help ease the pressure and make sure as many people in the industry have a chance to be recognised for their efforts and professionalism, the decision has been taken by the judges to extend the deadline for the cHeRries Awards 2022.

The good news is that entries are now being accepted until the new deadline of January 10 to put forward nominations for award categories reflecting high calibre HR professionals at all levels.

Opportunity to recognise ‘hard-working’ individuals

Roger Hunt, cHeRries judge and AGS Airports chief of business services, believes the extension was important to recognise the hard-work of as many individuals as possible.

He said: “Rarely have the changes and impacts placed on businesses to support their people been challenged across every industry at the same time, yet that is exactly what the pandemic has created.

“As in 2020, during 2021 there are many success stories relating to how individuals and teams in human resources have stepped forward to support their businesses and the cHeRries Awards provide the perfect platform to recognise talented individuals in this regard.

“It is great to see that the timescale for submitting entries has been extended until 10th January, allowing the opportunity for more nominations to recognise the people behind the successes”

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, recognise excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

This year’s event will be held at P&J Live, on March 24, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Host of awards up for grabs

There are 10 award categories this year, including the Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution sponsored by Mattioli Woods.

Mr Hunt was the winner of the prestigious award last year.

Other awards up for grabs include the Rising Star, Exemplary Employer of Choice, sponsored by the University of Aberdeen Business School, Terrific Team of the Year and Excellent HR Manager, sponsored by activpayroll.

Enter now

Following the success of the virtual conference in February 2021, The cHeRries will also feature a live conference in association with Mattioli Woods on the same day at P&J Live. Registration is now open here.

The awards are free to enter. For more information or to start your application visit www.cherriesawards.com.

