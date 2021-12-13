Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Extra time to win award as cHeRries deadline extended

By Kelly Wilson
December 13 2021, 5.00pm
Roger Hunt, cHeRries judge and previous winner of the Outstanding Contribution cHeRries Award

The entry deadline for the 2022 cHeRries Awards has been pushed back giving firms and human resources (HR) professionals extra time to pitch contenders for the top prizes.

HR professionals are currently facing the busiest ever times dealing with ongoing workplaces challenges due to the ever-changing Covid-19 situation.

To help ease the pressure and make sure as many people in the industry have a chance to be recognised for their efforts and professionalism, the decision has been taken by the judges to extend the deadline for the cHeRries Awards 2022.

The good news is that entries are now being accepted until the new deadline of January 10 to put forward nominations for award categories reflecting high calibre HR professionals at all levels.

Opportunity to recognise ‘hard-working’ individuals

Roger Hunt, cHeRries judge and AGS Airports chief of business services, believes the extension was important to recognise the hard-work of as many individuals as possible.

He said: “Rarely have the changes and impacts placed on businesses to support their people been challenged across every industry at the same time, yet that is exactly what the pandemic has created.

“As in 2020, during 2021 there are many success stories relating to how individuals and teams in human resources have stepped forward to support their businesses and the cHeRries Awards provide the perfect platform to recognise talented individuals in this regard.

“It is great to see that the timescale for submitting entries has been extended until 10th January, allowing the opportunity for more nominations to recognise the people behind the successes”

The cHeRries Awards 2019 at the AECC. Jason Mohammad sings at the end of the night.

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, recognise excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

This year’s event will be held at P&J Live, on March 24, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Host of awards up for grabs

There are 10 award categories this year, including the Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution sponsored by Mattioli Woods.

Mr Hunt was the winner of the prestigious award last year.

cHeRries Awards to be held on March 24

Other awards up for grabs include the Rising Star, Exemplary Employer of Choice, sponsored by the University of Aberdeen Business School, Terrific Team of the Year and Excellent HR Manager, sponsored by activpayroll.

Enter now

Following the success of the virtual conference in February 2021, The cHeRries will also feature a live conference in association with Mattioli Woods on the same day at P&J Live. Registration is now open here.

The awards are free to enter. For more information or to start your application visit www.cherriesawards.com.

