Biomedical engineer wins award for developing life-saving diver safety monitor

By Kelly Wilson
February 4 2022, 5.00pm Updated: February 4 2022, 6.25pm
Young biomedical engineer Fraser Stewart celebrated for designing revolutionary diver safety device.
A young biomedical engineer has won recognition for developing a device designed to save the lives of deep sea divers who get into trouble.

Fraser Stewart, who works for Aberdeenshire-based JFD, has won an award for his wearable health monitoring solution for saturation divers that represents the “forefront of hyperbaric biomedical monitoring technology”.

The monitoring system was developed as part of a Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP), a UK-backed scheme that unites businesses with university research departments.

Working with researchers at the University of Strathclyde and JFD’s own division specialising in diver communications, Fathom Systems, Stewart developed a prototype that measures divers’ vital statistics in real time.

JFD, based in Westhill, said the wearable technology will transform diver safety across the globe by allowing crucial intervention before a potentially life-threatening incident occurs as well as helping to reduce burden on diver medics.

Mr Stewart, who is from Angus and achieved his doctorate at the University of Dundee, said the system offered a vast improvement on existing safety monitors for divers.

Saving lives deep in the sea

“Saturation divers operate in extreme and dangerous environments and are susceptible to numerous medical conditions,” he said.

“Existing diver health monitoring systems are reactive, used only once an emergency has occurred.

“Using sensor and artificial intelligence expertise, the KTP developed a proactive solution that will not only improve safety in the commercial diving industry but also save lives.”

The prototype, consisting of a wireless, battery powered watch and accompanying software, can monitor a diver’s vitals and has successfully undergone hyperbaric testing and diver trials.

The project picked up an Innovate UK KTP Award in the Engineering Excellence category.

Stewart said to recognition was “testament to a lot of hard work”.

“Exceptionally proud” of Mr Stewart

JFD is a division of marine services group James Fisher and Sons (JFS) and operates globally from locations including its registered office in Westhill.

The company was created in 2014 through the merger of James Fisher Defence and Westhill-based subsea equipment specialist Divex.

The business also includes the National Hyperbaric Centre, in Aberdeen, which Cumbria-based JFS acquired in 2015 in a deal that was said at the time to be potentially worth £4.5 million.

JFD commercial diving capability manager Stuart Falcus said: “We’re exceptionally proud of Fraser’s achievement and for JFD to be at the forefront of hyperbaric biomedical monitoring technology.

“The success of the KTP has kickstarted JFD’s pioneering biomedical innovation programme and we’re currently developing wearable health monitoring technologies that can be standalone or integrated with existing field proven products.

“We are encouraged that this is a topical conversation with a recognition for the needs and benefits for such technology which we plan to introduce to both the commercial and defence diving industries.”

