cHeRries Awards – Rising Star finalists spotlight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The best up and coming talent in the world of HR will be recognised with a special gong at next week’s cHeRries Award ceremony.

The Rising Star Award, sponsored by Bilfinger UK, will be presented to an individual who is in the early stage of their career and demonstrates an outstanding attitude to their work.

Nominees should be able to demonstrate a genuine commitment to developing a career within HR management and understands the contribution that HR professionals bring to an organisation.

Judges have whittled down the shortlist to three finalists.

Best in HR to shine at awards

This year’s awards ceremony, in association with Mattioli Woods, will be held at P&J Live, on March 24.

Twenty-two individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.

The shortlist for the Rising Star Award is: Grant Rae, University of Aberdeen; Julie Strong, Stork; and Keri Campbell from Worley.

Grant Rae, University of Aberdeen

Mr Rae is an HR adviser primarily based in the School of Medicine, Medical Sciences and Nutrition at the University of Aberdeen.

He has held a number of roles across the HR function in his five years at the University, most recently being appointed to his current substantive position having previously held it on a temporary basis.

Julie Strong, Stork

Ms Strong has been described as integral to Stork’s Learning & Development culture through her proactive approach, transparent ethos and caring attitude.

Due to the impact of coronavirus, she spent most of 2020 working from home with only two weeks in the office prior to lockdown.

Despite this, Ms Strong has forged strong working relationships and strives to continually think outside of the box, implement new ideas and inspires collaboration.

Keri Campbell, Worley

Ms Worley is a people coordinator who has made a significant contribution to Worley in the past year.

Her commitment, focus and dedication to delivering quality work has added significant value to key projects within the business, and provided her with professional growth and development, which has enabled her to progress her career aspirations.

cHeRries conference – tickets available

Before the awards ceremony, the cHeRries conference in association with Mattioli Woods will take place.

It will feature a number of guest speakers including Scottish Paralympian Samantha Kinghorn.

There will be five sessions held throughout the day and the event will be hosted by experienced HR consultant and cHeRries judge, Sylvia Halkerston.

An exhibition will also be held throughout the day giving guest the chance to network with other HR professionals.

The event will run from 8.30am-4pm and lunch will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cherriesconference.co.uk