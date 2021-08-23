Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business & Environment / Farming

Procters Limousin cattle herd dispersal tops at 16,000gn

By Gemma Mackie
August 23 2021, 5.00pm
Procters Rdiamante sold for 16,000gn.
Scottish breeders snapped up one of the top priced lots at the dispersal of the Procters herd of pedigree Limousin cattle in Carlisle.

The dispersal of the Lancashire-based herd, held at Harrison and Hetherington‘s Borderway Mart, topped at 16,000gn twice.

First at this price, selling to the Irvine family for their Anside herd at Drummuir near Keith, was a September 2020-born embryo-bred heifer and her recipient dam.

The heifer – Procters Rdiamante – is by the 100,000gn Haltcliffe Vermount, and out of the 15,000gn Glenrock Diamante.

The other lot at 16,000gn, selling to Messrs Field for the Cornfield herd based near Burnley in Lancashire, was six-year-old cow Procters Jewellery with her May-born heifer calf, Procters Silver, at foot.

Jewellery is by Glenrock Highwayman and out of Glenrock Diamante, and her calf is by Carrickmore Maximus. She sold in-calf to Maximus once more.

Procters Jewellery, with her heifer calf Procters Silver, which sold as a pair for 16,000gn.

Other leading prices included 10,500gn for four-year-old cow Procters Nelle and her April-born heifer calf, Procters Shantelle, at foot.

Nelle is by Haltcliffe Genesis and her calf is by Maraiscote Phil. The pair sold to Procters farm manager Gary Swindlehurst, Slaidburn, Clitheroe, Lancashire.

According to the sale catalogue, the Procters herd was being dispersed due to a change in farming policy at Procters Farm.

It also made reference to problems experienced using Ballinloan Jaegerbomb – a bull bred by Dunkeld breeder Stuart Fotheringham, which had its parentage brought into doubt when it was discovered his dam had been mistakenly recorded.

DNA testing later confirmed the correct dam and after initially being suspended by the British Limousin Cattle Society, Jaegerbomb was entered back into the herd book and sales of his progeny and semen resumed.

This was short-lived and the British Cattle Movement Service withdrew passports from numerous Ballinloan cattle, including Jaegerbomb progeny in the Procters herd.

The Procters dispersal averages were: cows served and/or suckling, 37, £6,328.38; in-calf cows, six, £4,550; recipients with embryo calves, five, £5,922; serve heifers, eight, £4,987.50; maiden heifers, 18, £3,494.16; and bulls, three, £5,425.

Haltcliffe sale

Meanwhile, a production sale from the Cumbria-based Haltcliffe herd of pedigree Limousins topped at 32,000gn for a yearling heifer.

Haltcliffe Raquel is by Westpit Omaha and out of Haltcliffe Opal, which sold separately at the sale for 14,000gn.

Haltcliffe Opal and her heifer calf Haltcliffe Raquel which sold for 46,000gn combined.

Raquel sold to Messrs Corrie, Newtownards, Northern Ireland, while her mother – a daughter of Ampertaine Elgin and in-calf to Haltcliffe Olympus – went to Claire Ferris, Millisle, Co Down, Northern Ireland.

Haltcliffe averages: cows and heifers served and/or suckling, 13, £9,571.15; served heifers, six, £4,532.50; maiden heifers, 12, £4,655; and one bull at £8,400.

