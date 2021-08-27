Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Farming

Claas launches TRION range of combine harvesters

By Gemma Mackie
August 27 2021, 6.00am Updated: August 27 2021, 9.37am
The Claas TRION 750 combine harvester in action.
Farm machinery manufacturer Claas has launched its 20-strong range of TRION combine harvesters.

Claas said the new range marks the final stage of the total replacement of its combine range, which started with the introduction of the next generation LEXION 800 and 7000 combines in 2019.

The company said the new TRION range comprises 20 models, which include conventional five and six-straw walker machines, but also single and twin rotor hybrids and the option for TERRA TRAC and MONTANA hillside versions.

“The wide range of farms, crops and climates in which Claas combines work around the world, mean that combines of this size have to be versatile,” said Claas.

“This is reflected in the extensive range of variants, features and options to ensure that the new TRION provides customers, whether they be a small mixed arable farm looking for a simple, straightforward machine or a large arable unit looking for a more technically advanced combine to maximise output, with a TRION model that can be specified to truly fit your farm.”

Extensive range

The base range comprises: two 500-range five-straw walker models; three 600 range six-straw walker models; and three 700-range HYBRID models, of which two have a single rotor and one has twin rotors.

Claas said: “Common to all TRION models is the well-proven APS primary threshing system designed to thresh out up to 90% of grains, leaving just the harder to thresh grains for the secondary separation system.

“For greater throughput capacity, TRION 500 and 700 range machines are fitted with a 1,420mm wide threshing system, increasing to 1,700mm for TRION 600 models. These are wider than on previous TUCANO models, which were either 1,320mm or 1,580mm wide.”

All models are powered by British-built 8.9- or 6.7-litre Cummins six-cylinder Stage V standard engines – chosen, according to Claas, for their ideal weight, size and level of technology provided.

The range features Claas’ Dynamic Power technology – which the company claims can reduce fuel costs by around 10% by reducing engine power output when not under load – and tank sizes range from 8,000 litres on the TRION 520 to 12,000 litres on the TRION 750.

Claas added: “There is a wide selection of straw-chopper options to meet every need, from a standard mechanically controlled chopper through to the advanced electronically controlled radial power spreader chopping system with deflectors for wind compensation.”

