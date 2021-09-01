Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mixed farm in central Scotland for sale for offers over £2.02m

By Gemma Mackie
September 1 2021, 11.45am
Dyke Farm is available as a whole or in five lots.
A mixed farm in central Scotland – Dyke Farm – has been launched to the market for sale for offers over £2.02 million.

The 365-acre farm, located at Slamannan near Falkirk, is described by selling agent Galbraith as a “versatile farm with productive arable, pasture and grazing land”.

The farm comprises a mixture of Grade 4 and Grade 4 land, which is predominantly run as a mix of silage, pasture and grazing ground.

It has been run as a mixed livestock and sheep enterprise for the past 20 years, with cereals grown as part of a rotation to provide grain and straw for use on the farm.

“The combination of productive arable and pasture land, a private farmhouse and a wide range of buildings with scope for development or other alternative uses – subject to consents – is likely to generate significant interest,” said Galbraith partner, Duncan Barrie.

The farm includes a traditional four-bedroom farmhouse.

Available as a whole or in five lots, the farm includes a traditional four-bedroom farmhouse and a range of traditional and farm buildings, including cattle courts, a lambing shed and a 2,000-tonne silage pit.

“There are number of options for purchasers in terms of the lotting, with the two sets of farm buildings allowing for the holding to be either farmed as whole or split into a different ownership and land use, depending on the type of buyer,” added Mr Barrie.

“The ground can continue to be farmed in a similar manner to existing operations with relative ease, whilst enjoying all the advantages of an attractive farmhouse located in a private rural setting, but all within easy reach of the nearby towns and cities of the Central Belt.”

Other farms recently launched to the market in Scotland include Whitmuir organic farm on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The 140-acre farm, located near West Linton, boasts a purpose-built organic shop and retail business, an 80-seater cafe, a five-bedroom farmhouse and a range of farm buildings.

It is being marketed for offers over £1.5m.

