Riders enjoy success at Blair Castle International Horse Trials

Dorset-based Rosie Fry claimed the CCI4*-L title at the FEI Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials in Perthshire.

Riding her aunt Di White-Hamilton’s home-bred 10-year-old True Blue Too II, the pair show jumped clear to win.

Nine years ago Rosie had gone into the show jumping phase at Blair in the lead with another horse but four fences down saw their chance of victory disappear.

Rosie admitted she has worked hard to improve True Blue Too’s showjumping.

“I’m a bit speechless, particularly after what happened last time I was in this position,” she said. “We’ve now got our Badminton qualification which is amazing.”

Reigning eventing world champion Ros Canter took the CCI3*-L win with Izilot DHI after withdrawing her overnight leader, Shannondale Nadia, which incurred a minor knock on the cross-country course.

Ros said: “I’m absolutely over the moon. He’s a talent the likes of which I’ve never sat on before – he’s very sharp but his movement and scope is unbelievable.”

The highest placed Scot was Douglas Crawford in fifth with Shadow Lad.

English rider Sarah Bullimore topped off a brilliant week, where her selection for the British team at the forthcoming European Championships was announced, with a win in the CCI2*-L with seven-year-old mare Evita AP.

Sarah said: “She’s been amazing. This was our last chance to qualify for the world young horse championships at Le Lion d’Angers, France, in October so I did feel the pressure.”

There were two sections of the CCI1*, Katie Magee and Fairfield Mollymac and Charlotte Cooke and Midnight Dancer II both remained on their dressage scores to win.

On their debut outing Daviot rider Caitlin Padfield achieved sixth on Carole Stewart’s 14.1hh Connemara gelding Finnan Boy Blue and fellow north-east rider Jennifer Morris was eighth in section F with JRP Kick on Casanova.

Aberdeenshire-based Amy Marshall made it three wins in a row with Vic and Pearl Peterkin’s home-bred mare Bogton Juniper when taking the closely contested Scottish BE100 Championship..

Amy said: “I really just came here wanting to complete. This is only my fifth BE100, but we won the previous two so decided to give it a go, rather than the BE90.”

The 17-year-old mare is out of a Clydesdale mare and was previously competed by Pearl to advanced medium level, with Amy taking over the ride two years ago.

Meanwhile, in the Highland pony showing classes Barthol Chapel-based rider Sharon Hutcheon won the novice ridden highland pony champion with Dunedin Fenella then went on to be overall ridden champion and silver medal winner.

Fiona Menzies from Insch won novice hunter and reserve championship with Bowland Winner.

Sam Winn from Huntly, also enjoyed success with her Clydesdale gelding Sam taking the overall ridden veteran title.