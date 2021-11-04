Judges announced for Aberdeen Christmas Classic show and sale

An error occurred. Please try again.

Judges have been announced for one of the main winter agricultural events in Scotland – the Aberdeen Christmas Classic.

The two-day event, which takes place at the Thainstone Centre near Inverurie on November 29-30, is organised by Aberdeen and Northern Marts (ANM) in conjunction with the Aberdeen Fatstock Association.

Sponsored by Rapid Project Development (RPD), the event features a showcase of prime cattle and sheep, as well as shows and sales of pedigree sheep and the Rising Stars exhibition calf show.

Two judges – Jamie Scott from John Scott Meats in Paisley, and Louise Forsyth from Forsyth Butchers in Peebles – are tasked with assessing the haltered prime beef and butchers’ cattle classes, while the open and Young Farmers sheep classes will be judged by Jimmy Stark from Bluebell, Alton Farm, Milton of Campsie near Glasgow.

The open unhaltered cattle entries will be judged by Bill Cameron from Burnside of Edingight, Grange, Keith, while Aileen Ingram from East Comalegy, Drumblade, Huntly, will judge the Young Farmers’ haltered and unhaltered cattle, as well as the Young Farmers’ best presented and paraded competition.

The pedigree sheep judges are: Jordan Green, Drumburn, Keith, for the Beltex; David Delday, Quoy Belloch, Deerness, Orkney, for the Suffolks; and Brian MacTaggart, Douganhill, Orchardton Mains, Castle Douglas, for the Texels.

Lastly, the judge for the Rising Stars exhibition calf show is Cameron Sinclair from Brewthin, Cullerlie, Echt.

“The Aberdeen Christmas Classic is fast approaching and promises to feature another line-up of top-quality stock,” said ANM prime and cull cattle manager, Tim McDonald.

“After a difficult period of no shows and a condensed Christmas Classic last year, we are really looking forward to welcoming exhibitors and spectators back to the Exchange Hall this year to participate and compete for an array of trophies and cash prize fund.”

He said there was still time left to submit entries for the prime, Young Farmers and Rising Stars sections – the deadline to enter is Monday November 8.

“This premier event is the perfect opportunity to get back into the show ring and demonstrate the high standard of prime cattle and sheep produced here in Scotland,” added Mr McDonald.