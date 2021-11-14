Cattle sparkle at comeback ‘Stars of the Future’

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Stars of the Future calf show made a great comeback at the weekend with young stock from nine different breeds on show at Stirling.

The Aberdeen-Angus breed dominated the native championships, with an Angus heifer from Stirling’s Jamie Rettie, securing the senior native inter-breed title. She was the 15-month-old heifer Retties Lady Ruth W148.

Judge John Morton, former stockman at Gretnahouse, plumped for the Beef Shorthorn as reserve senior native, the bull Westbroad Paddy, from Duncan Welsh, Fenwick.

Best junior native was Oak Moor Kingston X574, a young bull from Mike and Melanie Alford, Devon which stood native champion at the South West Winter Fair, last week.

Reserve to that one was the Highland heifer, Julie of Tippetcraig, from the Burns family, who run a herd of 47 Highlanders at Bonnybridge.

In the continental inter-breed contest, the senior section was won by the British Blue heifer, Solway View Perfect, from Kevin Watret, Annan.

She stood ahead of the Charolais heifer, Burradon Raquel, owned by Brailes Livestock, Moreton in Marsh, which was one of several prizewinners on the day brought out by the Rettie team in Perth.

The juniors were led by the Simmental bull, Annick Memphis, shown on behalf of the late Lachlan Quarm, Holehouse, Irvine. He stood ahead of Jennifer Hyslop’s commercial heifer, Brownie, a home-bred Limousin cross heifer by Uptonley Living The Dream.

The winner of Joe Watson Memorial Pairs competition, judged by Robert McNee of Over Finlarg, Tealing, was Anne MacPherson, Blackford, Croy, with the heifer, Blackford Lapis and the bull, Blackford Local Hero. Standing reserve to that duo, were

Neil Wattie’s Aberdeen-Angus pair, Tonley Ester and Tonley King Paco.

A hotly contested young handlers section was won by 14-year-old Grant Rhind, Newton of Struthers, Elgin, showing a Limousin cross stot. Reserve overall was 15-year-old Alexander Crombie.

The champions

Aberdeen-Angus: Senior champion – Jamie Rettie, Upper Craigs, Stirling, with Retties Lady Ruth W148, a heifer by Rawburn Transformer. Res – Neil Wattie, Mains of Tonley, Alford, with Tonley Ester, a heifer by Tonley Kasper. Junior champion – M and M Alford, Foxhill, Devon, with Oak Moor Kingston X574, a bull by Duncanziemere Edwin J311. Res – R and C Rettie, Craigend, Methven, with Retties Eveline X168, a heifer by Retties Lark Royal U025.

Beef Shorthorn: Senior champion – Duncan Welsh, West Broadmoss, Fenwick, with the bull, Westbroad Paddy, by Shawhill Leroy. Res – JH Wilson and Janet Dunning, Settle, North Yorkshire, with the heifer, Runleymill Roxburgh Lass Pam, by Chapleton Dauphin. Junior champion – Josh Wilson, Settle, with Ribbleview Rita Janet, a heifer by Crooked Post Tobias. Res – Millie Hendy, Weston, Staffordshire, with High Sky Erins Enchantment, a heifer by Carrarock Chalkie.

British Blue: Senior champion – Kevin Watret, Maulscastle, Annan, with Solway View Perfect, a heifer by Dodou De St Remacle. Res – Kevin Watret’s Solway View Pluto, a bull by Bedgebury Kent. Junior champion – Gavin Scott, Gateside, Linlithgow, with Thistle Rosetta, a heifer by Dodou De St Remacle. Res – Dean Saunders, Ulverston, with Maidenlands Ram On, a heifer by Graymar Kanye.

Charolais: Senior champion – Brailes Livestock, Moreton in Marsh, with Burradon Raquel, a heifer by Clenagh Lyle. Res – Lyndsay Nelson, Mains of Lundie, Edzell, with Edzell Rose, a heifer by Gretnahouse Ming. Junior champion – Brailes Livestock with Brailes Samson, a bull by Westcarse Houdini. Res – M Hanson and D Irvine, Upper Drakemyers, Forgie, with Silvermere Solitaire, a heifer by Allanfauld Neptune.

Commercial: Senior champion – J and J Graham, Burnbank, Blairdrummond, with Tiktok, a Limousin cross heifer by Burnbank Officer. Res – Wilson Peters, Monzie, Crieff, with A’va Butt, a British Blue heifer by Warehams Micky, out of a Limousin cross dam. Junior champion – Jennifer Hyslop, Cleatop, Settle, with Brownie, a Limousin cross heifer by Uptonley Living The Dream. Res – Andrew Weir and Ross Johnston, Castlecary, Bonnybridge, with Fireball, a Limousin cross heifer by Mereside Lorenzo, out of a pure Limousin dam.

Hereford : Senior champion – Nick Griffiths, Pear Tree, Bickford, with Grifford 1 Princess, a heifer by Normanton 1 Laertes. Res – Willie, Pauline and Katie Wason, Redwells, Kinglassie, with Saltire 1 Vinnie, a bull by Normanton 1 Laertes. Junior champion – T and D Harrison, Eltringham, Stokesfield, with Moralee 1 Valuabull, a bull by Moralee 1 Rebel Kicks. Res – Nick Griffiths’ Sky High 1 Miss Allure, a heifer by Dendor 1 Kohinoor.

Highland: Senior champion – Donald MacNaughton, Kelty, Fife, with Bryar Rose of Rannoch, a heifer by Seumus Dubh of Craigowmill. Res – Rebecca Greenhorn, The Ranch, Letham, with Aurora of Ranch, a heifer by Hector of Earn. Junior champion – The Burns family, Tippetcraig, Bonnybridge, with Julie of Tippetcraig, a heifer by Eoin Mhor 17th of Mottistone. Res – Alan Prentice, Westbank Holdings, Ravenstruther, with Banrigh 14th of Hyndford, a heifer by Alasdair 4th of Douglas.

Limousin: Senior champion – R and J Graham, Airthrey Kerse, Bridge of Allan, with Grahams Rambo, a bull by Ampertaine Foreman. Res – R and J Graham with Grahams Ruben, a bull by Ampertaine Foreman. Junior champion – Ewen MacGillivray, Home Farm, Oban, with Creran Star, a heifer by Sympa. Res – Allan Campbell, Strawfrank, Carstairs, with Strawfrank Shonty, a heifer by Westpit Oklahoma.

Simmental:Senior champion – WS Stronach, Berryleys, Keith, with Islavale Viva 8, a heifer by Curaheen Giant. Res – WS Stronach’s Islavale Liquorice, a heifer by Ranfurly Confederate. Junior champion – MR and MT Quarm, Holehouse, Irvine, with Annick Memphis, a bull by Wolfstar Gold Digger. Res – Gavin Brown, Springfield, Penicuik, with the breed champion from Agri Expo, Springfield Major, a bull by Islavale Jabba.