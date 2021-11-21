Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pressure grows in Europe as farm input costs undermine commodity rises

By Richard Wright
November 21 2021, 6.01am
Fertiliser prices are soaring across the world.

Farm ministers from the EU have warned the European Commission that the rising price of fertiliser is undermining all gains from higher commodity prices.

This concern was echoed by all ministers, who warned the Commission this may bring pressure to support some sectors.

With fertiliser prices doubling in a year, Brussels remains under pressure to suspend protectionist anti-dumping duties on imported urea.

Ministers also warned that the pig industry across the EU was facing a crisis, with 14 out of the 27 member states supporting calls for immediate action. The problem is down to over production and high grain prices, when the big export market to China weakened both in terms of demand and prices.

The Commission told ministers it would keep this under review, but believed that the situation would improve by the end of the year, because poor prices are forcing a reduction in pig numbers.

Poor prices are forcing a reduction in pig numbers.

It will soon be a year since the last minute pre-Christmas deal on a trade deal between the UK and EU – but as that anniversary approaches trade tensions continue.

A briefing paper to EU farm ministers reveals that issues in addition to the Northern Ireland protocol are in play and far from settled.

The Commission says food exports from the EU to the UK have recovered from the immediate drop after Brexit but this is not the case the other way around, with UK exports still well down year-on-year.

The Commission document says however that there are still “frictions and uncertainties” around border controls.

Vineyards in the Marlborough district of New Zealand’s South Island.

Significantly it also warns that the EU will need to examine the implications of trade deals the UK is seeking to conclude with third countries. This is a reference to New Zealand and Australia as major food exporters and reflects the EU’s concerns over any efforts to use the UK as a back door to supply the EU market.

Meanwhile, the EU is to try a radical approach to bring innovation to rural communities by launching what it is calling a start-up village forum process across member states.

The concept is about finding ways to drive innovation and to allow those with ideas to benefit from others’ practical and businesses experience.