Home Business & Environment Farming

Farm leaders demand action on trailer tests

By Gemma Mackie
November 23 2021, 11.45am
NFU Scotland says farmers have been left in limbo over trailer tests.

Scotland’s farming union has written to the UK Government demanding action on trailer tests.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) says the industry has been left in limbo after plans to introduce new legislation, which would have allowed those who passed their driving test after January 1, 1997, to tow a trailer without passing a B+E category test first, were delayed.

It says the situation has been made worse by the fact there is currently no procedure in place for those wishing to take a trailer test, meaning only existing B+E category licence holders can tow a trailer.

“We want the issue of licencing to tow a trailer sorted out now,” said NFUS transport adviser, Jamie Smart,

“Government must recognise the problems it has created for those who need to tow but do not have the +E qualification and cannot sit a test to get it; they have been left in limbo.”

He said there was no indication of when, or if, an automatic entitlement system would be put in place and called on the UK Government to provide a timescale for when changes to legislation are coming into force.

“Additionally, many of the companies who previously offered trailer training are not offering any courses as they were expecting the new legislation to come into force,” added Mr Smart.

“This is a mess that Government must address immediately.”

A spokesman from the Department for Transport said: “The UK has some of the safest roads in the world, and we are committed to making them even safer.

“We continue to support campaigns like #towsafe4freddie, and stress to motorists the importance of safety checks whenever they are towing. A voluntary towing training scheme will launch next year.”

He said the training scheme would provide opportunities for car drivers wishing to tow a trailer of any size, for either business or leisure.