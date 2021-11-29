Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Fife farmers enjoy win with ‘Silver Lining’ at LiveScot

By Reporter
November 29 2021, 6.00am
Charolais Silver Lining won the overall beef title and sold for £5,800 to Kitsons Butchers in Yorkshire.

A chance purchase two months ago certainly did have a Silver Lining for Fife-based couple Craig and Teen Malone, Pitcairn, Cardenden, when a steer of that name took the overall beef title at LiveScot at Lanark.

Despite the weather, a big crowd made the trip to Lawrie and Symington’s mart to see Silver Lining make a bit of recent history as one of the few Charolais to win for the couple.

Bred by Duncan Semple, Dippen, Carradale, in Kintyre, this silver dun,
by Carradale Felix, caught the eye of judge Jimmy Wood of Popes Farm, Preston. He sold for £5,800 to Kitsons Butchers in Yorkshire.

As a buyer of 450 to 500 head of prime cattle each week for his meat business,he said:

“This beast had presence right from the get-go and he was shown in just the right condition to appeal to the high street butcher’s market, with just a perfect amount of cover.”

Craig had bought the animal for his wife, Teen, as a pick-me-up after she’d contracted Covid.

She said: “He really proved that every cloud has a silver lining.”

Babybell  from Blair  Duffton of Huntly was the reserve overall beef champion.

North-east show teams also had a good day, with Blair Duffton, from 2 Bogie Street, Huntly, proving unbeatable in the heifer section.

Leading the females for him – and also placed reserve supreme – was Babybell, a 13-month-old Limousin cross heifer bred by Gary Bell, Haaside, Lockerbie, and bought at a spring sale in Thainstone.

Reserve female for Blair was Truffle, the same age as her herd mate but bought at Carlisle from the Guise Partnership.

Reserve steer was Black Bomber, a Limousin cross by Rossignol shown by Katrina and James Little, and Hanna Donaldson, The Guards, Ireby, Wigton, Cumbria. He had been champion at the Carlisle Expo show.

Sheep

Meanwhile, Beltex crosses again reigned supreme at  LiveScot, where the Hall family from Inglewood Edge, Dalston, bagged yet another title.

Joanne Hall, daughter April and stockman Jonnie Aiken went all
the way with a pair of May-born wedder lambs by a Faughhill sire.

They passed the weigh bridge at 42kg each and later sold for £680 per head to Mathiesons Butchers, Edinburgh.

The champion sheep pairs at LiveScot came from R Hall & Son, Inglewood Edge. Lanark.

Judge Harry Wood, together with his father Jimmy Wood – the cattle judge – was most impressed with the quality of sheep, but admitted there wasn’t much difference between the champion and reserve winners.

Taking the reserve honours was another Beltex pairing from last year’s winners, John Guthrie and his daughter Kirsty from Cuiltburn, Muthill, Crieff.

Their April-born wedder lambs by a home-bred sire scaled 45kg and made £400 each to Jimmy Stark, Paisley meat wholesalers.

LiveScot reserve sheep champions  from John Guthrie, and his daughter Kirsty.

Blackfaces landed both the champion and reserve honours in the coveted Mountain and Moorland section.

Supreme was Tommy MacPherson, son Craig and his son Lewis’s pair from Pitsundry, Bankfoot, which scaled 88kg.

They were bred by Iain McLarty, Little Port, and bought at Dalmally in September.

They also sold to Mathiesons Butchers for £400 each.

Reserve M and M were the runner-up Blackies, from TN Cavers, Sorbie, Ewes, who were unable to attend due to the horrendous weather.

Their lambs were shown by Euan Orr and David Clarke.

The Halls from Inglewood Edge also won the Texels, with 42kg wedder lambs by a ram bought from Robin Slade.