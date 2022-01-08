Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Farming

ANM Group kicks off 150th anniversary celebrations with store cattle sale

By Gemma Mackie
January 8 2022, 6.00am
NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy, left, with ANM Group chairman Pete Watson and ANM chief executive Grant Rogerson, right, cut a special 150th anniversary cake.

Scottish farmers’ co-operative ANM Group kicked off its 150th anniversary celebrations with a special show and sale of store cattle at its Thainstone Centre near Inverurie.

The champion prize in the annual show and sale – sponsored by Thomson of Sauchen and judged by Alex Reid from Mill of Haulkerton, Laurencekirk – went to a 21-month-old Limousin cross heifer from Andrew Anderson, Smallburn Farms, Elgin.

Weighing 648kg, she went on to sell for £3,200 to Alan Taylor, Woodlands, Aboyne.

Mr Anderson also lifted the reserve championship title with a similarly aged Limousin cross heifer, which sold for £1,800 to the judge.

Andrew Anderson, left, and Eric Thomson from the sponsor Thomson of Sauchen Transport.

The award for the best pen of two went to a pair of Limousin cross heifers from Malcolm Allan who farms at Uppermill Farms, Springburn, Kintore. The judge also snapped these two up for £1,800 each.

The sale also included two lots sold in aid of charity, with the proceeds to be split between the three charities ANM has chosen to raise funds for during its 150th year in business.

The charities are Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation, Charlie House and the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

The first lot sold for charity, and the first to go through the ring, was a 15-month-old British Blue cross heifer from Blair Duffton, Huntly, which made £1,800 when sold to James Gracey, Moss-side, Gight.

Blair Duffton, left, and Pete Watson donated cattle to be auctioned off for charity.

The other – donated by the Watson family at Darnford, Durris, Banchory – was a 10-month-old Charolais cross bullock which made £2,000 to Andrew Ingram, buying on behalf of East Comalegy Ltd.

Meanwhile, the show and sale also included the annual sale of bulling heifers from brothers William and David Moir who run Moir Livestock at Home Farm, Cairness, Fraserburgh.

The pair’s consignment of 152 heifers sold to average £1,999.64, or 358p per kg, with a top price of £4,600 paid for a Limousin cross heifer. She was bought by Backmuir Livestock, Keith, on behalf of Jalex in Northern Ireland.

ANM head of livestock, John Angus, hailed a successful sale day and said: “A terrific show of mainly strong conditioned cattle met a brisk demand, particularly good, well-bred yearlings.

“Thanks must go to Blair Duffton and the Watson family for donating their animals, and to Mr Gracey and Mr Ingram for supporting the three chosen charities.”

He said ANM Group plans to hold a series of events and fundraising activities throughout the year to raise more funds for the charities.

ANM launches campaign to defend livestock farmers in climate debate

