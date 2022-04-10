Buzzing project uses tiny robotic bees to simulate pollination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Buzzing project uses tiny robotic bees to simulate pollination

By Gemma Mackie
April 10 2022, 6.00am
A prototype of the tiny robotic bee.
A prototype of the tiny robotic bee.

Tiny robotic bees are being developed as part of a £640,000 project to better understand how bees pollinate thousands of plants including potatoes, tomatoes and blueberries.

The three-year project involves Stirling University‘s evolutionary biologist Dr Mario Vallejo-Marin and the University of Massachusetts Lowell‘s electrical engineer Dr Noah Jafferis.

The pair will build tiny robots that can reproduce the buzzes of pollinating bees in a bid to better understand how bees pollinate plants and which bees do it best.

They said the project was not designed to create robotic substitutes for bees, but instead to better understand pollination and the diversity of bee species.

“A bee’s buzz shakes the pollen out of the flower but, until now, the only way to recreate that process has been with a mechanical shaker weighing 2-3kg,” said Dr Vallejo-Marin.

Dr Mario Vallejo-Marin.

“Our project transforms heavy shakers into tiny robots that more closely resemble a bee buzzing a flower; this will help us study how the bee’s characteristics affect the buzz and what types of vibrations are most effective for pollination.

“Understanding buzz pollination better could lead to stronger motivation for conserving the diversity of bees, beyond honeybees and bumblebees, as well as potentially optimising fruit and vegetable yields in agriculture.”

He said the robotic bees are the size of a fingernail and weigh a quarter of a honeybee.

“They will allow us to control the vibrations – their pitch, force and timing – and simulate bees’ interactions with flowers in order to really understand how the characteristics of the bee and the buzzes affect pollination,” added Dr Vallejo-Marin.

Dr Jafferis said the robotic bees will also be developed to include novel, bio-inspired designs for grasping and other functional behaviours of bees.

He said: “These experiments, together with computer simulations, will allow us to build a deeper understanding of which aspects of buzz pollination are most important for pollen release.”

