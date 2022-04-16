Charities offer listening ear to farmers struggling with stress this spring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Charities offer listening ear to farmers struggling with stress this spring

By Gemma Mackie
April 16 2022, 6.00am
Farmers are urged to seek help and speak to someone if they are worried or stressed.
Spring is always a busy and stressful time for farmers and crofters with sowing, lambing and calving in full swing.

And rising input costs, largely driven by the war in Ukraine, are an added stress with many sectors demanding immediate price rises from retailers to help cover their costs.

Two leading charities are urging any farmers struggling to cope to get in touch for free and confidential advice and support.

RSABI, which provides support to people working in agriculture, says it can offer a range of help from listening services and counselling to financial support.

“With the unpredictability of weather and the pressure of workload at this time of year, spring can be a stressful time for everyone involved in agriculture,” said the charity’s welfare manager, Chris McVey.

“If you’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed, please don’t hesitate to contact RSABI; our team are here to listen and can help take some of the pressure off.”

RSABI welfare manager Chris McVey.

He provided five tips for dealing with stress on the farm this spring.

These are: talk to someone; plan ahead; accept you can’t control everything; take some time away; and don’t ignore the importance of a good sleep.

“Whether it’s a friend, family member or a support organisation like RSABI, it’s so important to talk,” said Mr McVey.

“Getting things off your chest and not keeping everything to yourself can help you put things into perspective and give you fresh ideas to tackle problems.”

Samaritans backed this plea and the mental health charity’s influencing manager for Scotland, Danielle Rowley, said: “It’s so important for us all to have somewhere to turn to when life is tough.

“It is okay to feel low or be struggling with our mental health; it’s common for us all to feel that way at times.”

Both charities encouraged people in need of support to get in touch.

“When you are working long hours, it is tempting to cut corners and if you are not eating and sleeping properly, your physical and mental wellbeing can start to suffer and that’s when you can start to feel out of control,” said Mr McVey.

“Don’t hesitate to call RSABI if you’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed. Our helpline is open every day of the year.”

RSABI can be contacted for free on 0300 111 4166 or by emailing helpline@rsabi.org.uk and Samaratins can be contacted on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org

