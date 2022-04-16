Charities offer listening ear to farmers struggling with stress this spring

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Spring is always a busy and stressful time for farmers and crofters with sowing, lambing and calving in full swing.

And rising input costs, largely driven by the war in Ukraine, are an added stress with many sectors demanding immediate price rises from retailers to help cover their costs.

Two leading charities are urging any farmers struggling to cope to get in touch for free and confidential advice and support.

RSABI, which provides support to people working in agriculture, says it can offer a range of help from listening services and counselling to financial support.

“With the unpredictability of weather and the pressure of workload at this time of year, spring can be a stressful time for everyone involved in agriculture,” said the charity’s welfare manager, Chris McVey.

“If you’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed, please don’t hesitate to contact RSABI; our team are here to listen and can help take some of the pressure off.”

He provided five tips for dealing with stress on the farm this spring.

These are: talk to someone; plan ahead; accept you can’t control everything; take some time away; and don’t ignore the importance of a good sleep.

“Whether it’s a friend, family member or a support organisation like RSABI, it’s so important to talk,” said Mr McVey.

“Getting things off your chest and not keeping everything to yourself can help you put things into perspective and give you fresh ideas to tackle problems.”

Samaritans backed this plea and the mental health charity’s influencing manager for Scotland, Danielle Rowley, said: “It’s so important for us all to have somewhere to turn to when life is tough.

“It is okay to feel low or be struggling with our mental health; it’s common for us all to feel that way at times.”

Both charities encouraged people in need of support to get in touch.

“When you are working long hours, it is tempting to cut corners and if you are not eating and sleeping properly, your physical and mental wellbeing can start to suffer and that’s when you can start to feel out of control,” said Mr McVey.

“Don’t hesitate to call RSABI if you’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed. Our helpline is open every day of the year.”

RSABI can be contacted for free on 0300 111 4166 or by emailing helpline@rsabi.org.uk and Samaratins can be contacted on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org