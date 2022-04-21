Farm leaders warn British pig sector is ‘perilously close to collapse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Farm leaders warn British pig sector is ‘perilously close to collapse’

By Gemma Mackie
April 21 2022, 5.00pm
Farm leaders warn the British pig sector is on the brink of collapse.
The British pig sector is “perilously close to collapse” and may never recover from the impact of the Ukraine war, warn farming industry leaders.

The National Pig Association (NPA) and NFU south of the border made the warning in a letter to Defra Secretary of State, George Eustice, where they renewed calls for financial support for pig farmers south of the border.

The plight of the sector across the UK and Europe has been well documented with thousands of pigs backing up on farms due to a lack of staff in abattoirs and meat processing plants.

The NPA and NFU estimate the British pig industry has lost £250 million as a result of these labour shortages, and now the organisations warn rising input costs – driven by the Ukraine war – could push many farmers out of business.

In their letter to Mr Eustice the two organisations say the average cost of production for a pig farmer is now more than £2 per kg and many producers are now losing more than £50 per pig produced as a result of rising costs, ineffective pricing and penalties.

“Some have already taken the decision to leave the industry with 43,000 sows being removed and others are now seriously considering it,” said the letter.

“There are those too who want to retire but cannot, as the income from the pigs is the only way they can pay off their debts.

“It is therefore vital that action is taken swiftly to support farmers whilst processors work through the rest of their backlogs.”

They called on the UK Government to provide financial support to pig producers, similar to that offered in Scotland, Northern Ireland and other European countries.

The Scottish Government has provided around £1.4 million in financial support through two hardship packages, while a similar compensation package in Northern Ireland has given pig farmers access to £3.6m in emergency funding.

“Even though Government has acknowledged that there are adverse market conditions affecting the sector, and that financial support is needed to address this, no direct support has yet been offered to farmers, despite the fact that their incomes are the most severely affected by this issue,” added the letter.

“We cannot overstate the urgency of the situation, as our sector is now more than ever, perilously close to collapse and we look forward to your response.”

The letter was sent to Defra Secretary of State George Eustice.

A Defra spokesman said: “We have provided a package of measures to support the pig industry, which includes temporary work visas for pork butchers, Private Storage Aid and Slaughter Incentive Payment schemes – reducing the backlog of pigs on farms from around 200,000 to below 50,000 – and falling.

“Farmers are facing increased input costs, including feed, fuel, energy and fertiliser. We have seen a slight increase in deadweight pig prices, but we continue to work with the industry to support them at what is a very challenging time.”

Last week Scottish pig producers were reported to be considering their future due to rocketing costs of production.

Andy McGowan, the managing director of the Scottish Pig Producers (SPP) co-operative, said product prices had risen by 20p per kg in the last month, but it would require another 40p per kg before they would even cover production costs.

