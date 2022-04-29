Farming and meat industry anger over further delays to border checks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Farming and meat industry anger over further delays to border checks

By Gemma Mackie
April 29 2022, 5.00pm
SAMW warns failure to implement checks is putting the Scottish pig sector at risk.

Farming and meat industry leaders have hit out after the UK Government confirmed further delays to the implementation of post-Brexit animal and plant health border checks.

The Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers (SAMW) says failure to fully implement sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) controls could have potentially devastating consequences for Scotland’s beleaguered pig sector, while farming union NFU Scotland (NFUS) has described the decision as “utter madness”.

SAMW executive manager, Martin Morgan, said “Unchecked imports are adding to the very real threat of African Swine Fever (ASF) being introduced into the UK from infected stock sourced from Europe, or via travellers bringing contaminated pork products into the country.

“The UK Government’s decision to once again delay the full implementation of import controls, possibly until next year, is a gross neglect of the health of Scottish pig industry.”

NFUS president Martin Kennedy said the government’s prolonged failure to place UK food exporters on an even keel with those exporting goods to the UK showed an “astonishing level of incompetence and failure to support Scottish producers”.

He said: “It is utter madness; we are working with hands tied behind our backs while our Government make it easy for our competitors.

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy.

“These checks are absolutely crucial to our biosecurity, animal health and food safety and without them we are leaving ourselves at risk.”

Mr Kennedy said estimates suggest companies looking to export Scottish beef, lamb or pork to Europe are facing a 6% increase in costs due to Brexit and new cross-border checks.

He said these costs were not felt by those looking to export similar products from Europe into the UK because the UK Government has not introduced similar controls.

Mr Kennedy added: “The UK Government’s failure to deliver proper sanitary and phytosanitary checks on goods coming in from the EU, and creating a level playing fields, is frustrating and disappointing and we will be seeking urgent discussions with government ministers about this decision when we are in Westminster in early May.

“On that visit, we will also continue to pursue with the UK Government the unacceptable situation where, 16 months post-Brexit, Scotland’s high value, high health seed potatoes remain locked out of valuable European markets.”

