Stirling Bull Sales May 2022: Charolais tops sales at 14,000gn

The May instalment of the Stirling Bull Sales topped at 14,000gn for a Charolais bull named Glenericht Robert.

Put forward by the Drysdales from Middle Drimmie, Blairgowrie, Robert is a September 2020-born son of Glenericht Mecca, and out of Glenericht Nimble. He sold to W Dunlop & Sons, Elmscleugh, Innerwick, Dunbar.

The Drysdales also made 9,000gn selling Glenericht Rambler to the Leggats at Bonnykelly, New Pitsligo, Fraserburgh. He is a September 2020-born son of Caylers Oxford, out of Glenericht Ibiza.

Other leading prices included 11,000gn for Tonley Ranald selling to Brailes Livestock in Gloucestershire. He is a May 2020-born son of Silver Joss, out of Tonley Nancy, from the Wattie family at Mains of Tonley, Alford.

AJR Farms at Milton of Collieston, Ellon, sold to a top of 8,500gn for Newlogie Realdream. A September 2020-born son of Royal Highland Showcase breed champion and Great Yorkshire Show 2021 supreme beef champion, Maerdy Morwr, he sold to A Paton & Co, Craig Farm, Straiton, Ayrshire.

The Campbells, who run the Thrunton herd near Alnwick, sold to a top of 8,000gn for Thrunton Ranger, by Thrunton Nevada. He sold to DRF Farmers Ltd, Oldmill, Strichen, Fraserburgh.

They also made 6,200gn selling Thrunton Rampart, by Thrunton Nevada, to H Adamson & Son, West Friarton, Newport on Tay, and 6,000gn selling four-year-old Glenernan Northstar, by Elgin Jagger, to Kincraigie Farms, Luphanan, by Banchory.

Arbroath breeder Jim Muirhead, who runs the Firhills herd, sold to a top of 7,000gn for Firhills Rex, by Caylers Napoleon. He sold to Logie Farm Partnership, Newburgh, Fife.

Other leading prices included: 6,000gn for Newlogie Recommend, by Maerdy Morwr, from AJR Farms, selling to D Carr & Partner, Rushden, Northamptonshire; 6,000gn for Lochend Ralf, by Gretnahouse Ming, from the Millars at Lochend Farm, Port of Menteith, Stirling, selling to Dickson, Little Kilmory c/o Scalpsie Farm, Isle of Bute; and 5,500gn for Balthayock Reuben, by Balthayock Influence, from Perth breeder Major David Walter, selling to Simon Hill Farming in Buckinghamshire.

Both the champion and reserve from the pre-sale show were unsold.

Limousins

Bulls in the Limousin ring sold to a top of 9,500gn for August 2020-born Spittalton Rambler from Andrew Burnett, Upper Spittalton Farm, Blair Drummond.

An AI son of Dylans Irnbru, out of Spittalton Lil, he sold to W Steel & Co, Cumberhead, Lesmahagow, Lanark.

Next best at 7,000gn was Dyke Renegade from the MacGregors at Dyke Farm, Milton of Campsie, Glasgow. A June 2020-born AI son of Wilodge LJ, out of Dyke Lavender, he sold to Islay Estates.

The Davidsons, who run the Corsairtly herd at Corsairtly Farm, Keith, sold to a top of 6,800gn for Corsairstly Robroy. By Millburn Luquacious, he sold to the Scottish Government’s bull stud at Knocknagael, Inverness.

They also made 6,500gn selling the reserve breed champion – Corsairtly Rocknroll, by Millburn Luquacious – to the Scottish Government bull stud.

The next best price of 6,200gn was paid twice.

First at this price was Newhouse Ringo, by Burnbank Northernlad, from the Adam family at Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar. He sold to Liam Muir, Upper Onston, Orkney.

The other at 6,200gn was Anside Rooney, by Anside Orton, from the Irvines at Braehead Farm, Drummuir, Keith. He sold to the Buchans at Wyreema, Clinterty, Fraserburgh.

The champion made 6,000gn when sold to M Dykes, Drumtree Farm, Fenwick, Ayrshire. This was Spittalton Robroy, by Burnbank Judge, from Andrew Burnett.

Simmentals

Simmental bulls sold to a top price of 8,800gn for Islavale Luxor at the May instalment of this year’s Stirling Bull Sales.

Put forward by the Stronach family – who run the Islavale herd at Berryleys Farm, Grange, Keith, Luxor – Luxor is a September 2020-born AI son of Curaheen Bandit, out of Islavale Candy. He sold to J Farquharson & Son, Deuchar Farm, Forfar.

The Stronachs also achieved the second best price of 8,500gn for Islavale Luther. A September 2020-born AI son of Dermotstown Delboy, out of Islavale Hope, he sold to Delfur Farms, Rothes, Aberlour.

The next best price of 7,800gn was paid three times.

The first was September 2020-born Islavale Lionel, by Ranfurly Confederate, from the Stronachs, selling to Charles Barclay, Craigscorrie, Beauly.

The other, also from the Stronachs, was November 2020-born Islavale Lazarus, by Atlow Dixon. He sold to J Melville & Sons, Ardwell Farm, Girvan.

The last bull at 7,800gn was Overhill House Marley from West Lothian breeder Richard McCulloch. A January 2021-born son of Islavale Heston, he sold to Liam Muir, Orkney.

Other leading prices included: 6,800gn for Corskie Locke, by Kilbride Farm Haka, from the Green family at Corskie, Garmouth, Fochabers, selling to G Wealleans & Son, Angel Row, Duns; 6,500gn for Corskie Look Out, by Drumagarner Hughes, from the Greens, selling to Andrew Blades, Nun Appleton Farm, York; and 6,500gn for Redhill Lachie, by Islavale Joker, from first-time exhibitor Ryan Smith, Towiemore Farm, Keith, selling to W W Dunlop & Son, Commonside, Hawick.

The reserve champion from the pre-sale show sold for 6,000gn to John Meikle, Kirkton of Lundie, Dundee. This was Islavale Lambourgini, by Corskie Highlander, from the Stronachs.

The champion sold for 5,000gn to Liam Muir, Orkney. This was Newbiemains Leonidas, by Moorglen Hillbilly, from Annan breeders Jim and Patricia Goldie.

Salers

Meanwhile, Salers sold to a top price of 8,000gn for the champion from the pre-sale show.

This was May 2020-born Strathallan Petrous, by Seamore Kawasaki, from Dunblane breeder Murray Lyle. He sold to James Shennan & Sons, Knockgerran Farm, Girvan.

Next best at 6,800gn was June 2020-born Darnford Producer, by Seawell Kitemark, from Banchory breeder David Watson. He sold to Glenkiln Farms, Dumfries.

The reserve champion Salers – Drumsleed Puma from the Smiths at Drumsleed, Fordoun, Laurencekirk – sold for 3,000gn to the Scottish Government’s bull stud.

Native breeds

Native breeds sold to a top price of 7,000gn for a March 2020-born Aberdeen-Angus bull named Idvies Eustace from the Fraser family’s Idvies herd at Newton of Idvies, Forfa.r

By Idvies Ferarri, and out of Idvies Euxele, he sold to Mckenzie Craiglands Ltd, Fortrose.

The next best price in the Aberdeen-Angus was 5,200gn for April 2020-born Saville Bluebird, by Weeton Evolution, from the Medleys at Hunters Hill Farm, Thirsk. He sold to Messrs Brown, Laigh Drumdow, Turnberry.

Thereafter, 5,000gn was paid three times including for the champion and reserve entries from the pre-sale show.

The champion – Retties Field Marshall, by Retties JFK, from Richard and Carol Rettie, Craigend Farm, Methven, Perth – sold to David A Ralston, Castlehill Farm, Torrance, Glasgow.

The reserve champion – Idvies Fairfax, by Thrunton Panther, from the Fraser family at Newton of Idvies -sold to Robert Wallace & Sons, Titwood Farm, Dunlop, Ayrshire.

The other at 5,000gn was Wrae Brave Bomber, by Blelack Lord Heathcliff, from Alexander J Norrie, Wrae Farm, Turriff. He sold to Liam Muir, Orkney.

Meanwhile, Beef Shorthorns sold to a top of 6,000gn for April 2017-born Eastmill Laird.

An AI son of HC Free Spirit, out of Eastmill Bracken Envy, he was put forward by Thistledown Cowford Farm Ltd, Stanley, Perthshire. He sold to J & D Haigh, Balquhadly, Fern, Brechin.

Next best at 5,500gn was the champion – Strathendrick Powerhouse from Fintry breeder Robert Taylor.

A 25-month-old son of Millerston Ensign, and out of Ballyvaddy Heathermaid, he sold to Faye Armour, Ingleston Farms Ltd, Kirkcudbrightshire.

The reserve champion sold for 5,200gn to R Bryce, Tomnagrew, Dunkeld. This was April 2020-born Cairnsmore Phoneix, by Coldrochie Jurassic and out of Cairnsmore Holly Eloise, from the Landers family at Bargaly Farm, Newton Stewart.

The sale was conducted by United Auctions and the averages were: Charolais, 24 bulls, £6,191 (+£576); Simmental, 25 bulls, £5,632 (+£287); Limousin, 30, £5,096 (+£455); Salers, six bulls, £5,163 (+£613); Beef Shorthorn, 10 bulls, £4,568 (-£502); and Aberdeen-Angus, 29 bulls, £4,055 (-£1,190).