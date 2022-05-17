Moray breeders lead Charolais sale with 18,000gn bull

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray farming family led the charge at the spring show and sale of Charolais cattle at Carlisle when one of their bulls sold for 18,000gn.

The Milne family – which runs the Elgin herd at Kennishillock, Lhanbryde, Elgin – topped the sale with December 2020-born Elgin Redrum.

Crowned junior and reserve overall champion in the pre-sale show, by Herefordshire breeder Jeremy Price who was tasked with judging the fixture, Redrum is by the 14,000gn Westcarse Houdini and out of Elgin JessieJ.

He sold to Messrs Hepburn & Co, Hawick, Roxburghshire.

Next best at 17,000gn was the reserve junior champion – Harestone Superior from Insch breeders Neil and Stuart Barclay.

A March 2021-born embryo transfer (ET) son of Inverlochy Ferdie, out of Harestone Brigitte, he sold to Kedzlie Farms Ltd, Halifax, West Yorkshire.

The Barclays also made 14,000gn and 13,000gn selling other bulls from their Harestone herd.

At 14,000gn – when sold to Messrs Gilleard, Thorne, Doncaster, South Yorkshire – was Harestone Rolex. He is a November 2020-born ET son of Harestone Hercules, out of Alsnow Enchantress.

The 13,000gn lot was November 2020-born Harestone Rsturbo – an ET son of Major, out of Bresiliene. He stood intermediate champion in the pre-sale show and sold to Messrs Woodman & Son, Haltwhistle, Northumberland.

The reserve senior champion sold for 11,000gn to Messrs Milne, Strathdon, Aberdeenshire.

This was October 2020-born Marwood Robocop, by Balthayock Lineup, from RA & J Blyth, Middleton House Farm, Elwick, Hartlepool.

Meanwhile, the senior and overall champion sold for 10,000gn to Messrs Forbes, Ballindalloch, Banff.

This was October 2020-born Dooley Rocket, by Wesley Forceful, from the Thornley family’s Leicestershire-based Dooley herd.

Other leading prices included: 10,000gn for Goldies Roddy, by Erick Officer, from Dumfries breeder Hamish Goldie, selling to Perthshire breeder Bill Bruce for his Balmyle herd; and 9,000gn for Balmyle Reunion, by Balmyle Jasper, from Bill Bruce, selling to Messrs Leslie & Sons, Dufftown, Moray.

In total, Harrison and Hetherington sold 60 bulls to average £6,581.75.