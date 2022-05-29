Strategy change helping farm stay sustainable and in profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strategy change helping farm stay sustainable and in profit

By Liz Smaith
May 29 2022, 7.00am
CHANGING TIMES: Harry Emslie has grown his sheep enterprise 10-fold to 4,000 ewes.

Farmer Harry Emslie says “future fit” farming is about challenging his family’s traditional system and replacing it with one that will remain sustainable and profitable.

The strategy has seen the Aberdeenshire sheep enterprise grow 10-fold to 4,000 ewes managed in a low-input system.

Harry says maximising kilos of lamb per acre from a pure forage-based system is the strategic way to go, underpinned by a combination of genetics and knowledge from QMS’s grazing group. Furthermore, it’s about economies of scale.

His shepherding team, Jac Roberts and Mhari MacLeod, are already demonstrating they can manage a 4,000-ewe flock complemented by 100 pedigree and commercial cows and 100 breeding heifers on the 1,000-acre unit across three farms.

Harry Emslie has grown his sheep enterprise 10-fold to 4,000 ewes .

“We are breeding a ewe that will do the work for us and so far have introduced the Aberfield maternal sire to develop a 1,000-ewe crossbred flock, which we are crossing with the Primera meat sire run on a 300-acre unit that includes 50 acres fodder beet,” he explained.

“We are breeding an Aberfield cross flock that can lamb by itself outdoors on to a flush of grass from mid-April.”

Ewes and lambs are set-stocked before moving on to a 21-day rotational grazing system stocked at approximately15 ewes and lambs per acre.

Harry;s    flock lambs outdoors onto a flush of grass from mid-April.

The business normally budgeted £7 to £9 per lamb pre-lambing concentrate for its March-lambing ewes bearing twins, and with this year’s rise in raw material costs, £29 per lamb for creep feed. However, Harry says the new genetics are demonstrating low-maintenance demands.

“The Aberfield flock has received no concentrate since its inception – instead ewes grazed fodder beet costing 3p to 4p a day over three months pre-lambing. Fodder beet is their only source of protein and starch and so far, seems to be doing them well.”

The last six years have seen the Mintlaw-based farming business undergo a big cultural change.

Harry said: “We’re trying to get the farm to do what we think it can do and, since we’re interested in livestock, decided it was time to go back to basics. For us, a sheep enterprise is the answer, but we’re aware it’s not for everyone.

“Everyone wants to produce a lamb that would top the market. However, to get a good Continental or native bred ram we were paying over the odds, they had a poor ewe ratio and they didn’t seem to last on our system.

“There’s got to be a willingness to consider changing. It’s all about having the right mindset and team to make it work.”

As well as improving flock performance and maximising output from forage, fertiliser has been completely cut from one of the three units, and while zero nitrogen encouraged clover to naturally come back, Harry anticipates all three farms couldn’t thrive without fertiliser.

