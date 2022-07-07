Highland Pony from Queen’s Balmoral Estate wins top award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland Pony from Queen’s Balmoral Estate wins top award

By Gemma Mackie
July 7 2022, 5.00pm
Artist Robert Mayston with trainee ghillie James Wilson and Balmoral Alpine.
A Highland Pony from the Queen’s Balmoral Estate was the winner of a top award at this year’s Scottish Game Fair.

The pony was the recipient of the 2022 Fred Taylor Memorial Trophy for Working Hill Ponies – a special award in memory of Fred Taylor, who was the head stalker at Invermark Estate in Angus.

The contest, which has been absent for two years due to Covid-19, was staged at this year’s GWCT Scottish Game Fair at Scone Palace, Perth, with 10 ponies forward for judging.

Taking the top spot, was 17-year-old grey mare Balmoral Alpine, when shown in traditional game panniers by 19-year-old trainee ghillie James Wilson.

Alpine was previously a ridden pony at the Queen’s Windsor estate, before going to Balmoral to carry stags and does.

Competition judge David Allison, who is the Duke of Westminster’s headsalker on Reay Forest Estate in Sutherland, said the winning pony was a true example of the versatility of the Highland Pony breed.

“I was looking for a pony with it all,” said Mr Allison.

“They needed to be well put together, have a good temperament, and be fit and ready for work in the hills; those three things are essential for any working hill pony, and I was so impressed with all the ponies this year.”

He added: “It was tough whittling it down to just one, but Balmoral Alpine really caught my eye.

“[She had] The sweetest temperament, an excellent stamp of a Highland Pony immaculately turned out by her ghillie and clearly fit and ready to go.”

Balmoral Highland Pony Stud manager, Sylvia Ormiston, said: “I am so proud of our team for their hard work getting the ponies ready and for helping to put on such a great show for the spectators [at the Game Fair].

“Their enthusiasm to show the ponies is so important as it means we can take advantage of the opportunity to put this rare breed in front of the public and show how versatile they are.

“Balmoral Alpine really looked after James, so I am delighted with the result and for the lad.”

James was given a medal and rosette from the Highland Pony Society and the Balmoral Stud will also receive a painting of Balmoral Alpine by acclaimed artist Robert Mayston.

