2021 exam results: What were the top-performing subject areas?

Pass rates went down in almost every traditional core subject this year, according to 2021 exam results statistics.

Among English, maths, languages and sciences, there was only a higher pass rate in English in 2021 than 2020 – but it was a less than 1% improvement.

Latin students claimed the top spot in 2021, with a 97.9% passing rate. At the bottom, Human Biology had a passing rate of just below 76%, while maths and other sciences also landed below 80%.

What were the 2021 exam results by subject?

Out of 46 subject areas, students met or exceeded last year’s pass rate in only 10 of them.

And numbers were down across many prominent core subjects. The passing rate in Chemistry dropped by 7.1%; in Environmental Science and Human Biology, nearly 8%.

But English students fared better this year than in 2020. 87.3% of all takers earned an A-C grade, a slight bump from last year’s 86.6%.

Latin was the only language in which students passed the bar set in 2020.

Latin students came, saw and conquered

Although pass rates were down in most subjects compared to last year, well over half had more than a 90% passing rate.

Languages and the arts dominated the top 10 in 2021.

Latin – 97.9% English for Speakers of Other Languages – 97.8% Music – 97.3% Chinese Languages – 96.3% German – 96.1% Dance – 95.6% Art and Design – 94.7% Urdu – 94.6% French – 94.5% Fashion and Textile Technology – 94.2%

Maths and sciences struggled

Meanwhile, the bottom of the pile was cluttered with maths and sciences. The five subjects with the lowest pass rates were all below 80%.

Human Biology – 75.8% Biology – 76.3% Mathematics – 78.9% Physics – 79.4% Environmental Science – 79.7%

The 2021 exam results, council-by-council, for the north and north east.

Read more from the Schools & Family team

First aid, Doric and common sense: What do YOU think should be taught in schools?

Sixth year and has never sat an exam: The uncertain reaction to 2022 assessments announcement

Learning from the best: What lessons can Scottish schools take from Estonia?