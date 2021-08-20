Free entry for NHS workers to Alice In Wonderland World at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

To thank them for their efforts during the pandemic, Pitlochry Festival Theatre is offering NHS workers free tickets each for its interactive, walk-through Alice In Wonderland adventure.

Alice’s adventures from the famous Lewis Carroll novel are brought to life in the theatre’s Explorer’s Garden, and PFT wants NHS staff to have a well-deserved taste of Wonderland.

Once there, visitors are invited to join the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, journey along the Playing Card Path, and even meet some of the famous characters, including the Cheshire Cat, giant Caterpillar and more.

The story will be told in both English and Gaelic through beacon technology on the visitors’ own devices, and the theatre’s How To Build Your Own Theatre series contains tips for people to make their own costumes ahead of the visit.

Amy Liptrott, associate director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre said: “ To all the amazing NHS workers, we would love to invite you and your families to enjoy the wonderful Alice in Wonderland World interactive experience in our beautiful gardens in Pitlochry as a small but heartfelt thank you for all your amazing work.”

Each NHS worker can get up to four free tickets for Alice In Wonderland World by calling the Pitlochry Festival Theatre box office on 01796 484626.

Alice in Wonderland World runs until September 12 from Thursdays-Sundays between 12-5pm. Last entry is at 4pm.

