Meet Cara Rooney, the Hilltown artist behind new ‘Seek and Peek’ Waterfront trail

Amid the installation of Dundee’s urban beach, a new outdoor plaza at the V&A and the ever-growing Tay Whale sculpture, some eagle-eyed Waterfront visitors may have noticed a pretty pastel cart filled with leaflets and wondered: “What’s that?”

And the answer is – a brand new Seek and Peek trail, created by Hilltown-based artist Cara Rooney in collaboration with V&A Dundee, to help families explore all the new features of the city’s waterfront.

The free maps contain a trail for all ages, filled with “involving drawing, dancing, dreaming and designing ways to play” according to 22-year-old Cara.

“There are all sorts of things to find on the map itself, and at the Waterfront Plaza,” she goes on.

“There are counting activities, time to spend playing in the sand, a little scavenger hunt in Slessor Gardens and lots of things to seek and peek in the city. Look out for the secret seal on the map too!

“The waterfront area has changed so much in recent years. And with the addition of the new urban beach – or ‘giant sandpit’ as my little brother and sister call it – it’s great to have the ability to explore and appreciate it now with family in this adventure.”

Putting city talent Cara on the map

The project is a special one for Duncan of Jordanstone graduate Cara, who completed her studies online over lockdown and has worked tirelessly on her art ever since.

Impressively, her children’s book Ants won the Macmillan Prize for Illustration this year – but Seek and Peek marks the first time she’s seen her work enjoyed in three dimensions.

“I graduated virtually and had a degree show online too, so the trail has been the first time my work has been in ‘real life’ since then,” she beams.

“It’s been so exciting and surreal to see children around with their Seek and Peek maps from the little outdoor activity cart.”

Inspired by walks with her “tiny twin” brother and sister, Cara’s playful, childlike style of illustration shines through on the maps.

“My favourite thing about being an illustrator is being able to inspire people to see the world in a happier and childlike way,” she says. “And to encourage empathy for each other and the creatures we share our planet with.”

“The Seek and Peek trail was a wonderful opportunity to encourage joy and light-hearted play after such a difficult year for so many.

“It’s just so nice to be able to bring people together through creativity again.”

V&A offering free travel tickets in giveaway

To create the trail, Cara worked with V&A Dundee’s Young People and Families Producer, Tracey Smith. The pair explored the locations together and then tried to create activities around the landmarks which would “encourage open-ended play”.

As part of the initiative, V&A Dundee will be offering exhibition and travel tickets to help families reconnect at the Waterfront.

Tracey explains: “It’s been a great process working with Cara.

“The project has been funded by Museums Galleries Scotland as part of the Scottish Government’s Get Into Summer programme.

“We’ve been working closely with charities and neighbourhood teams across Dundee to give away free copies of the trail, 400 free exhibition tickets to V&A Dundee and 1,000 travel tickets to help support families to reconnect through playful, creative days out.”

The Seek and Peek cart is not manned, families are urged to simply grab a map and begin their adventure.

