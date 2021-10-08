Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Film about Montrose painter James Morrison losing his sight to be screened in his hometown

By Rebecca Baird
October 8 2021, 5.00pm
Eye Of The Storm tells the story of acclaimed Montrose artist James Morrison. Pictures supplied by Ruth Marsh PR.

The brand new Montrose Playhouse is all set for a big-screen debut of a documentary which hits very close to home – Anthony Baxter’s Eye Of The Storm.

The acclaimed documentary looks into the world of late Montrose artist James Morrison, who continued painting even though he was losing his sight until his death in August 2020.

And although the film had its world premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year, due to Covid-19 it has only been seen virtually in Europe to date, meaning the Playhouse showing will mark the film’s European big-screen debut.

Director Anthony Baxter outside the new Montrose Playhouse.

Director Anthony Baxter, who has lived in Montrose for almost 17 years, said: “With a year having passed since the loss of James, it feels very fitting that Eye of the Storm will launch on the big screen in his hometown of Montrose.

“And where better to enjoy his extraordinary landscapes, than at the town’s incredible new state- of- the-art cinema?”

An extraordinary man at heart of film

Baxter caught media attention in 2020 for his documentary Flint, covering the Flint, Michigan water crisis.

Now, his latest film Eye Of The Storm tells the story of Morrison’s life – from his training at Glasgow School of Art, to his trips to the Arctic and his celebrated landscapes painted around Angus and the west coast of Scotland.

Face to Face with Polar Bear by James Morrison, inspired by one of his Arctic journeys.

Baxter filmed Morrison for two years as he continued painting despite his ill health. Sadly, he never got to show the artist the documentary before he passed away.

But the appetite for this film was shown when a shorter, made-for-TV version was broadcast by BBC2 on Easter Sunday.

That day, the Scottish Gallery in Edinburgh’s website crashed under the strain of thousands of enquiries about James Morrison, whom the gallery represented for several decades.

James Morrison at home during the filming of the documentary. Supplied by Anthony Baxter.

Eye Of The Storm will be screened at Montrose Playhouse, which opened just this month, on Saturday October 9 at 7.30pm.

A Q&A with the director will take place after the screening, with the late artist’s son, Professor John Morrison – a leading art historian – also attending.

